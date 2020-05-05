Keysight Unveils Advanced Analytics Software to Speed Semiconductor Design Validation without Sacrificing Reliability

PathWave Waveform Analytics leverages machine learning algorithms to improve anomaly detection

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced PathWave Waveform Analytics, an edge-to-cloud computing application that improves anomaly detection and reduces data storage costs in pre-silicon validation using machine learning algorithms.

The automotive, IoT and mobile devices markets are growing rapidly. These markets need to leverage design thinking and innovative technology to enable semiconductor design engineers to quickly develop products that are robust, reliable and secure against malicious intrusions while reducing power consumption.

Keysight’s PathWave Waveform Analytics is an advanced analytics software solution that includes a new data compression technology that enables long-duration waveform compression, high resolution playback and analysis exceeding several terabytes of data. Built-in machine learning improves the discovery of voltage and current anomalies, as well as transient trends captured by the waveforms.

Keysight’s PathWave Waveform Analytics addresses challenges currently faced by semiconductor designers with the following key features and benefits:

Shortens analysis time in pre-silicon validation with patented machine learning algorithms that identify anomalies and outliers

Reduces overall project costs by debugging in pre-silicon, which saves time in the costly post-silicon validation phase

Improves design reliability with pre-and post-processing algorithms that accurately detect voltage and current spikes on power and signal waveforms

“Highly power-efficient semiconductors require robust, reliable and secure analytics during design qualification,” said Christopher Cain, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Electronic Industrial Products. “Keysight’s innovative big-data waveform analytics solutions enable those semiconductor designers to automate design analysis, improving productivity of those tasks by up to 90 percent, thus accelerating their companies’ time-to-market opportunity.”

Keysight’s PathWave Waveform Analytics also enables designers to:

Identify outlier waveform shapes via high level view into clustering results

Analyze data in high resolution with hierarchical clustering for multi-level drill down

Query and analyze any portion of the big vector data or waveform that was captured and stored

Respond quickly as minimum data is transferred between the edge computer and the server

View an unlimited number of channels on a single dashboard, with options to pin or move the waveform in the interested channel for comparison

Perform multiple dimensional comparisons and fine-tune the waveforms for analysis

Additional information is available at https://www.keysight.com/us/en/assets/3120-1144/data-sheets/KS6300A-PathWave-Waveform-Analytics-PWA.pdf.

Images are available at https://www.keysight.com/find/PWA-images.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contacts

Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas/Europe



+1 303 662 4748



geri_lacombe@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi, Asia



+81 42 660-2162



fusako_dohi@keysight.com