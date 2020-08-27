Klarrio Joins Forces with SAS as IoT Ecosystem Partner

Enhances Large-Scale Data-Streaming with SAS Event Stream Processing

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klarrio has been selected as an IoT Ecosystem Partner with analytics leader SAS.

Under the agreement, Klarrio will work closely with the SAS IoT division to gain access to SAS’ broad expertise in designing and deploying advanced analytics solutions, including SAS® Analytics for IoT.

Klarrio brings to SAS deep expertise as an integration partner with extremely large-scale and advanced data-streaming capabilities. Jason Mann, Vice President of IoT at SAS, said the partners are already working to provide leading-edge streaming solutions for a utility company that acts across a wide range of sectors.

“Klarrio has built a strong network in Europe that augments SAS’ already formidable European presence,” Mann said. “We’re also working with Klarrio U.S. to identify high-value projects that would benefit from our joint expertise in the North American continent.”

Ted Morris, Chief Data Officer for Klarrio U.S., said, “Our collaboration extends the capabilities and growth-potential for each of our firms. We’re now in the process of clarifying the technical interfaces between Klarrio and SAS to allow us to provide a more seamless solution for our joint customers.”

“Since the Utility Analytics Institute (UAI) was launched in 2011, we have seen the emergence of ‘data-in-motion’ or ‘streaming data,’ as a key development in helping utilities leverage massive data sets in real- to near-real time,” said Gina Weber, Managing Director of the UAI. “Pushing the analytics to the application has real business and operational advantages for utilities looking for a substantial return on their analytics investments. SAS’ four decades of analytics leadership, paired with the advanced data streaming capabilities of Klarrio, is another step in moving analytics to where the value truly is for SAS and our customers—at the edge.”

With U.S. offices in Apex, NC, Klarrio is a systems integration, consulting and software development firm specializing in real-time data streaming. Klarrio a one-stop resource for integration services that require cloud-native/open-source expertise, and provides a strategic bridge to emerging technologies, such as IoT, big data and AI.

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence.

