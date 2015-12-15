Kyoto Semiconductor Signs Supply and Reseller Agreement With CEL

Expands customer access including North America, India, Israel

Provides CEL with high-quality photodiodes for optical communication and sensing equipment

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyoto Semiconductor Co., Ltd., a leading optical device solution manufacturer with world-class technologies and Japanese quality, has announced that it has entered into an agreement with California Eastern Laboratories (CEL) to be a multinational reseller of Kyoto Semiconductor’s optical device solutions.

The partnership extends Kyoto Semiconductor’s sales and support network not only to North America but to countries such as India and Israel while it enhances CEL’s product offering with Kyoto Semiconductor’s high-quality photodiodes for optical communication and sensing equipment

“Kyoto Semiconductor is pleased to collaborate with CEL, one of the best suppliers of compound and silicon semiconductors, known for its superior customer support and technological expertise. With this partnership, we extend our customer reach worldwide, ranging from North America to India or Israel”, said Tsuneo Takahashi, CEO at Kyoto Semiconductor. “Our products are critical for the 5G and beyond-5G wireless network and the IoT market. The collaboration with CEL will enable us to provide our valued customers in these markets with high-quality products and best-in-class support.”

Established in 1959, California Eastern Laboratories has been a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions and optical devices with its extensive technical support for customers. Paul Minton, President & CEO at California Eastern Laboratories, said, “We are pleased to announce that we have entered into an agreement with Kyoto Semiconductor. The company is recognized for high performance and outstanding quality in its photodiodes, so it is exciting that we expand our solutions offerings with such products.”

About Kyoto Semiconductor



Kyoto Semiconductor was established in 1980 in Kyoto as a dedicated manufacturer of optical semiconductors. The semiconductors manufactured offer superlative performance and precision, suited for use in optical transmission. They are manufactured end-to-end, including pre- and post-processing, and together with Kyoto Semiconductor’s unique packaging technology, at our location in Japan and made available to customers around the world. Kyoto Semiconductor leads the industry with world-standard technologies for optical device solutions based on Japanese quality and attention to production detail.

Company Website: https://www.kyosemi.co.jp/

