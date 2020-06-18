Lenovo Delivers Business Intelligence with Solutions Purpose-Built for Analytics and AI Workloads

Lenovo’s new ThinkSystem SR860 V2 and SR850 V2 mission critical servers feature 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and support for enhanced Intel® Deep Learning Boost enabling customers to handle their most data intensive workloads.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HPC–Today, Lenovo Data Center Group (DCG) announced new flexible solutions to empower customers to simplify common data management challenges. DCG is announcing the launch of the ThinkSystem SR860 V2 and SR850 V2 servers, which now feature 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with enhanced support for SAP HANA based on Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series. In addition, Lenovo is announcing new remote deployment service offerings for the ThinkSystem DM7100 storage systems. This announcement is further supported by Lenovo being awarded #1 in server reliability for seven years running.

With these new offerings, customers can more easily navigate complex data management needs to deliver actionable business intelligence through artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, while getting maximum results when combined with business applications like SAP HANA®.

Many industries are faced with the ever-increasing challenge of having to analyze greater volumes of data, maintain the velocity of the data being transacted and support the variety of the data being collected and stored. Without proper storage and processing capabilities, organizations are missing critical insights about their customers and business, while others experience bottlenecks due to a variety of data types that need to be analyzed, categorized and more quickly utilized to drive business value. Finally, the insights that come from data have definitive time limits, so the faster that systems can handle data, the greater amount of value that can be extracted.

To help customers accelerate high performance workloads and improve efficiency, Lenovo’s new ThinkSystem SR860 V2 and SR850 V2 servers feature the latest in high-end processing and memory capabilities, with twice the amount of NVMe storage capacity1. The servers, combined with the DM7100 and business intelligence solutions from SAP, are material to helping customers address their data challenges in a variety of ways:

ThinkSystem SR860 V2 and SR850 V2

The new 3 rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based enable more rapid data ingest capabilities to help tackle the growing volume of data coming into the data center. Featuring improved AI acceleration with Intel Deep Learning Boost enhanced with bfloat16, these new CPUs were purpose built to accelerate data insights.

Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based enable more rapid data ingest capabilities to help tackle the growing volume of data coming into the data center. Featuring improved AI acceleration with Intel Deep Learning Boost enhanced with bfloat16, these new CPUs were purpose built to accelerate data insights. These systems also feature next-generation technologies that include: Increased onboard storage from 24 to 48 2.5”2 drives, improving the rate at which data can be consumed and improve performance for data-intensive applications such as large databases. Introduction of GPU support on the ThinkSystem SR860 V2 server (four double-wide 300W or eight single-wide GPUs) ideal for handling AI workloads, power VDI deployments and data analytics. The SR860 V2 leverages new GPU rich configurations to manage next-generation AI workloads, allowing customers to focus efforts on unstructured datasets to drive new insights. Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series to power SAP HANA, providing leading database and analytics performance along with expanded memory and storage capacity. When combined with ThinkSystem DM7100 series storage, Lenovo provides a business processing, analytics and data management platform for SAP database and business applications. When combined with Lenovo DB fiber channel switches, customers can now achieve end-to-end NVMe deployment, delivering higher throughput and up to a 50 percent reduction in latency.



ThinkSystem DM7100

Software includes integrated hybrid cloud data tiering and management for secure and efficient data management in public and private cloud solutions. The cloud capability enables customers to build backup and high availability capability for analytic workloads.

Can scale up to 21 PB or out to 264 PB of effective storage, protecting the customer investment by allowing for seamless future growth.

A new remote deployment option offers up to 80% 2 faster implementation vs. scheduling on-site deployments, reducing complications and down-time risks, speeding time to value. Customers have access to Lenovo’s Technical Consultants to configure and deploy the solution based on their unique requirements remotely.

faster implementation vs. scheduling on-site deployments, reducing complications and down-time risks, speeding time to value. Customers have access to Lenovo’s Technical Consultants to configure and deploy the solution based on their unique requirements remotely. To handle the increase in the variety of data being collected, Lenovo Intelligent Insights with SAP Data Intelligence make it possible to utilize structured and unstructured data from multiple sources, such as cloud data stores, data lakes, smart devices, sensors and other IoT available for greater business insights.

Finally, customers will experience Lenovo’s Premier Support, which works to ensure positive customer experience, better response and consistent uptime.

“The constant change in information and ever evolving needs of customers means there must be faster and more efficient solutions to turn data into information that empowers businesses,” said Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server, Storage and Software Defined Infrastructure, Lenovo Data Center Group. “Our new ThinkSystem servers are designed to enhance mission-critical applications like SAP HANA and accelerate next-generation workloads like AI, analytics and machine learning, enabling mission critical performance and reliability for all data centers and maximum business value for our customers.”

Select configurations of the ThinkSystem SR860 V2, SR850 V2 and DM7100 solutions are available through Lenovo TruScale, the pay-for-what-you-use data center, offering customers a flexible and cost effective option for adoption. The ThinkSystem solutions featured today will be added to Lenovo’s industry-leading portfolio of workload optimized, pre-verified offerings under the Intel Select Solutions program, complementing a broad portfolio of ThinkSystem SR650 and SR630 solutions. All products are secured by Lenovo ThinkShield. For more information, visit www.lenovoxperience.com.

1 NVMe drive capacity/ overall drive capacity compared to SR860 – up to 48x 2.5" SSDs (up to 24x NVMe drives inclusive in the 48 total drives) – SR950/ 4U has 12 NVMe drives – new SR860 has 24 NVMe drives in 4U 2 Available on the SR860P.



Compared with the average time for an on-site implementation completed by Lenovo DCG Professional Services.

Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon, Optane, and combinations thereof are trademarks of the Intel Corporation.

