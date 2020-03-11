Market Momentum Builds for New Cloud Collaboration Solution as Jenne, Inc. and Avaya Sign Strategic Agreement to Offer Avaya Cloud Office™

Avaya UCaaS offer supported by Jenne’s outstanding agent support to drive organizations’ journey to cloud communications

AVON, Ohio & SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Avaya–Jenne, Inc., a value-added technology distributor and cloud master agent, has been named by Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) as a master agent for its Avaya Cloud Office™ by RingCentral® offering. Business partners, resellers and agents who sign with Jenne to provide this new offer, which combines RingCentral’s leading Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) platform with Avaya technology, services and migration capabilities, will have access to all of Jenne’s industry-leading service and support to be successful.

Avaya is a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, and Avaya Cloud Office™ provides a single solution for all communication needs, including calling, chat, meetings and collaboration, file and desktop sharing, and task management.

“Jenne is excited to offer Avaya Cloud Office which will allow our agents to offer their end-customers the ability to quickly transition to the communication mode that’s right for them,” said Patrick Howard, vice president of vendor management and marketing, Jenne, Inc. “One click is all it takes to start a call, join a meeting, contribute to a team chat or share content. Plus, Jenne offers our agents unparalleled value-added service and support to help them get started.”

“Adding Avaya Cloud Office to our portfolio provides Avaya customers and partners with access to a full suite of cloud solutions, and we are pleased to have Jenne working alongside us as a master agent to bring this new UCaaS offer to market,” said Frank Ciccone, Avaya SVP, North America Sales. “Avaya Cloud Office enables users to benefit from Avaya enterprise-grade technology and capabilities with the ease and speed of the leading cloud unified communications platform to meet their unique requirements and budget. We are launching the solution globally beginning March 31, and we are excited to help drive our customers’ journey to the cloud.”

Jenne was Avaya’s first Master Agent when Avaya launched its agent program in 2018. Since then, Jenne’s outstanding agent support led Jenne to become Avaya’s leading Master Agent for Avaya’s UCaaS business, resulting in Avaya naming Jenne as its 2019 Avaya Cloud Partner of the Year at Avaya ENGAGE in February.

For more information on how to get started with Avaya Cloud Office with Jenne, contact avayacloud@jenne.com.

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading U.S. based value-added distributor and master agent of technology products and solutions focusing on unified communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing value added resellers, integrators and service providers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. More than 180 companies partner with Jenne including Avaya, ADTRAN, Extreme Networks, Hanwha Techwin, Jive, Konftel, Mitel, Lifesize, Panasonic Business Telephones, Panasonic Security, Plantronics, Razberi, RingCentral, Spectralink, Status Solutions, Vidyo, VTech, and 8×8. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

