MATRIXX Bolsters Executive Team as 5G Deployments Fuel Business Growth

FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MATRIXX Software, the global leader in 5G monetization, has named Cliff Johnson as chief operating officer (COO), Bill Highstreet as chief customer officer (CCO), and Dave Labuda as chief scientist. With these strategic additions to its c-suite, MATRIXX reinforces its investments in customer success and its industry-leading, cloud native converged charging system.

“As our customers are transforming their businesses and evolving to 5G, MATRIXX remains relentless in empowering them to offer highly differentiated services and experiences,” said Glo Gordon, MATRIXX CEO. “Network operators around the world choose MATRIXX based upon the strength of our technology and business innovation, and we are committed to validating that choice with rock-solid execution and customer operations.”

Cliff Johnson, initially a strategic advisor to MATRIXX, has transitioned into the role of COO where he will helm the product, engineering, support and services organizations. As MATRIXX COO, Cliff will focus on scaling MATRIXX teams and enhancing capabilities critical to delivering the highest quality customer experience across product, delivery and ongoing customer operations. Prior to MATRIXX, Cliff was SVP of Jasper Technologies where he successfully led Jasper through its hypergrowth chapter leading up to the acquisition by Cisco. Under Cliff’s operational leadership, Jasper’s IoT platform grew from approximately 4M to over 100M IoT managed devices and from 5 Partner Operators implemented to over 50, in just 24 months. Cliff brings a wealth of experience in building integrated engineering, delivery and operational support teams.

Bill Highstreet first joined MATRIXX in 2018 as VP Operations and Chief of Staff. In his expanded role as CCO, he leads the Customer Success organization dedicated to ensuring customers achieve optimal outcomes as they transform their businesses with MATRIXX Digital Commerce. As CCO, Bill’s focus will further assist every customer to maximize their return on investment (ROI) in the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform. As the champion of the customer within the MATRIXX executive team, Bill will be laser-focused on aligning MATRIXX business and product investment strategies with customer-driven success metrics and growth goals.

Dave Labuda, founder and non-executive chairman of MATRIXX Software, is taking on the role of Chief Scientist. Having set a new bar in real-time transaction processing through the design and development of the patented MATRIXX Technology Core, Dave will continue to set the technology vision and strategy of MATRIXX solutions. By constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation, MATRIXX customers and partners will continue to benefit from unmatched advances in performance, AI/ML, and cloud native technologies.

