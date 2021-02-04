MATRIXX Software Achieves 5G Performance Benchmarks with IBM Cloud for Telecommunications

MATRIXX 5G Converged Charging System (CCS) achieves newest performance milestone, delivers 200K Transactions per Second (TPS)

FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—MATRIXX Software, a global leader in cloud native, 5G monetization solutions, today announced performance results from its IBM Cloud for Telecommunications implementation. Anticipating the urgent need of Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to monetize their 5G investments, MATRIXX Software’s 5G CCS established a performance milestone of 200K transactions per second (TPS) across 100M subscribers running on IBM Cloud for Telecommunications.

With average end-to-end latency of 7.4 milliseconds across all operations, including network gateways and routing, this performance benchmark demonstrates that MATRIXX on IBM Cloud can enable CSPs to run critical network workloads in the cloud at the same or better performance levels as on-premise. MATRIXX successfully delivered seamless scalability for an efficient, flexible cloud native charging solution, which opens the door for CSPs to experiment with new ways of monetizing 5G workloads.

This is an important milestone as 5G represents a $667B opportunity by 2026 and impacts every industry. To explore and test new revenue streams, CSPs need to accelerate their network transformation to handle increased traffic from new services and devices. With more than 30 billion IoT devices predicted by 2025, telco networks and IT infrastructure will need proven capability to scale both vertically and horizontally if they are to manage the 10-20x growth in traffic anticipated from 5G.

Using a simulated blend of 4G and 5G traffic, MATRIXX used the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications, built on Red Hat OpenShift, to provide more flexibility in harnessing data across cloud and on-premises environments. The performance benchmark demonstrates how together, MATRIXX and IBM Cloud for Telecommunications can deliver consistent throughput and latency, which helps enable providers to run critical network workloads such as charging in the cloud.

“As telcos deploy 5G network infrastructure, they are looking for validation of new revenue models that 5G enables,” said Marc Price, MATRIXX CTO. “We have collaborated with IBM to achieve industry-leading metrics on its IBM Cloud for Telecommunications, showcasing for CSPs how their 5G monetization strategies will be achievable as the number and diversity of connected devices increases exponentially.”

This is the first lab outcome since MATRIXX joined IBM’s partner ecosystem. These results demonstrate the seamless scalability of MATRIXX’s patented converged charging technology when combined with the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications. Working in close collaboration, IBM’s Hybrid Cloud Build Team and MATRIXX have developed a blueprint for best practices and configuration requirements they can deliver to CSP’s to address their unique performance targets.

“As 5G transforms the telco industry, many operators face the challenge of managing growing volumes of data, voice, and multi-media services from millions of end users. The IBM Cloud for Telecommunications is designed to address these specific challenges and transform their networks into flexible platforms that can efficiently scale,” said Steve Goetz, Vice President & Senior Partner of Global Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment Industry at IBM. “As a leading Network and 5G Transformation partner, IBM Global Business Services is proud to support our ecosystem partner MATRIXX to help them achieve such a notable milestone. These results will accelerate business transformation and agility as customers modernize enterprise applications and infrastructure to unlock the power of 5G and edge.”

With innovations in business rule execution, transaction processing, data management and clustering, the cloud native MATRIXX 5G CCS delivers consistent throughput and latency within heterogenous network environments, managing sophisticated price plans, across hundreds of millions of unique subscribers and devices.

MATRIXX is part of IBM’s partner ecosystem collaborating on the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications to help network equipment providers, independent software vendors (ISVs), software-as-a-service providers, and hardware partners accelerate business transformation by unlocking the power of 5G and edge. The IBM Cloud for Telecommunications is an open, hybrid cloud architecture that leverages Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud Satellite to enable clients to deploy IBM Cloud services anywhere: on the cloud, on premises or at the edge, while addressing unique industry regulatory and security requirements. The IBM Hybrid Cloud Build Team is an elite team dedicated to help partners maximize the value of open hybrid cloud environments and unlock the power of AI for their business and customers.

To learn more about the collaboration between MATRIXX and IBM, watch this video interview between Marc Price and Omkar Nimbalkar, VP WW Hybrid Cloud Build Team at IBM Hybrid Cloud Ecosystem Group.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software is the global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry. Serving many of the world’s largest operator groups, regional carriers, and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX delivers a cloud native digital commerce solution that enables unmatched commercial and operational agility. Unifying IT & networks, MATRIXX delivers a network-grade converged charging system (CCS), enabling efficient hyper-scaling of infrastructure to support consumer services, wholesale and enterprise marketplaces. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to harness network assets and business agility to succeed at web scale.

Contacts

Jennifer Kyriakakis



mediainquiry@matrixx.com