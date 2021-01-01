Medallia Named Adobe Digital Experience Global ISV Partner of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced it has been recognized as the Adobe Digital Experience Global ISV Partner of the Year. The Digital Experience Global ISV Partner of the Year is given to the global partner who has demonstrated exceptional global leadership and growth through the year.

“We are pleased to present Medallia this award,” said Nik Shroff, Senior Director, Global Technology Partners at Adobe. “We recognize Medallia’s dedication to helping their customers create experiences that drive loyalty along the customer journey.”

Medallia is a Premier Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program and works with Adobe to improve customer experience by combining behavioral data from Adobe with customer feedback from Medallia to help bridge the online/offline divide. Medallia solutions securely integrate with Adobe Experience Cloud applications, including Adobe Analytics, Adobe Target, and Adobe Audience Manager. Last year, Medallia expanded the partnership with an integration between Medallia Experience Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform.

“By partnering with Adobe, Medallia helps companies create more actionable customer profiles, more accurately target brand communications, optimize marketing spend, and ultimately, drive higher customer satisfaction,” said Steve Vierra, SVP of Channels and Alliances. “We are thrilled to be recognized by our great partners at Adobe and look forward to helping our joint customers harness feedback, improve their businesses, and deliver remarkable customer experiences.”

Unveiled at Summit and Workfront Leap, Adobe’s partner awards were shared virtually as part of the Summit online experience. Medallia is proud to be a sponsor of this years’ event. To see how Medallia enhances the power of Adobe Experience Cloud by adding experience data from online and offline channels, connect with us virtually at https://events.medallia.com/adobe-summit-21.

