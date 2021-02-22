MEDIA ALERT: LOCH Technologies to Host Healthcare Panel on Securing the IoMT Mobile Edge Featuring Experts from CSO Advisors, SCL Health and Cottage Health

EMERYVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–LOCH Technologies, the leader in wireless IoT security, today announced a who’s who lineup of industry luminaries for a Feb. 22 virtual healthcare panel entitled, “Securing Your IoMT Mobile Edge.” LOCH executives will be joined by Rick Orloff, CSO Advisors; Craig Richardville, CIO at SCL Health; and William Worthington, former CIO at Cottage Health.

In this panel, LOCH Founder and CEO Garry Drummond along with senior-level executives will discuss how the Internet of Things (IoT) and hyper-connectivity digital transformation is impacting security in healthcare today as well as the technology challenges faced with rolling out remote patient monitoring.

WHY ATTEND: North America held the highest share of the healthcare IoT security market with about 47% of the market. With 80% of new IoT devices being deployed in healthcare, wireless is the new network and new attack surface.

LEARN:

Today’s top medical IoT threat landscape

Which medical IoT devices are most susceptible to compromise and why

Next steps to take to immediately reduce IoT risk in healthcare environments

Staying ahead of the ever-changing compliance demands

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, 10 a.m. PT

About LOCH

LOCH is a global leader of next-generation wireless threat monitoring. The company provides actionable intelligence on all 5G cellular and wireless IoT devices to help organizations improve their security posture, reduce risk, and manage wireless data usage across the enterprise. Every wireless device needs to be visible and secure, regardless of what type of device it is, what protocol it uses, and who owns it. This guides everything we do and why LOCH aims to secure and enable the new world of wireless innovation that will drive the next generation of digital transformation. Find out more at www.LOCH.io.

