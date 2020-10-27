Mixel MIPI D-PHY IP Integrated Into Hercules Microelectronics Award-Winning FPGA/Processor

Hercules Microelectronics achieved first-time silicon success with Mixel’s IP and is in mass production

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DPHY—Mixel®, a leading provider of mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), and Hercules Microelectronics (HME), a China-based developer of programmable FPGA cores, announced today that Mixel’s MIPI® IP solution has been successfully integrated into HME-H1D03 FPGA and is in mass production.

At the 2020 China IC Design Achievement Award Ceremony (2020年度中国IC设计成就奖颁奖典礼), HME earned the coveted award for “Best FPGA/Processor of the Year,” for its product, the HME-H1D03 FPGA. The HME-H1D03 is an intelligent video bridge device integrating high-performance FPGA, enhanced MCU, and MIPI interface. It supports 2K UHD and above real-time high-resolution, high-bandwidth mobile interface cameras and displays, and can be widely used in consumer electronics, mobile phone screen displays, VR/AR equipment, smart home, and other markets.

Mixel provided Hercules Microelectronics with Mixel’s MIPI D-PHYSM Universal IP and HME achieved first-time silicon success. The complete MIPI solution included three IP products delivered fully integrated and validated: Mixel’s MIPI D-PHY Universal IP, which can operate as either a transmitter or receiver, and the corresponding MIPI DSISM Host and Peripheral Controller Cores.

The MIPI D-PHY link supports a data rate of 1.5 Gbps per lane and with 4 data lanes, the IP supports an aggregate bandwidth of 6.0Gbps. It uses a clock-forwarded synchronous link that provides high noise immunity and high jitter tolerance at low power.

“For this project, we needed a MIPI IP that we could be assured would work the first time, even with several customizations,” said Hercules Microelectronics’ Sr. Engineering Director, Mr. Qingrui Zhou. “Mixel not only delivered the IP on time, but the Mixel MIPI solution was essential to our product winning the Best FPGA of the Year Award at the 2020 China IC Design Achievement Award Ceremony. We look forward to working with the Mixel team again on future products.”

Mixel MIPI IP has been silicon-proven at nine different nodes and eight different foundries with more processes under active development, giving Mixel the widest coverage in the industry.

“The HME team earned the attention and industry accolades for which they have been honored. We are proud to have provided a key component of this award-winning product,” says Ashraf Takla, Mixel CEO and President. “We hope to see HME continue to innovate with new products that integrate Mixel IP.”

About Mixel:

Mixel is a leading provider of mixed-signal IPs and offers a wide portfolio of high-performance mixed-signal connectivity IP solutions. Mixel’s mixed-signal portfolio includes PHYs and SerDes, such as MIPI D-PHYSM, MIPI M-PHY®, MIPI C-PHYSM, LVDS, and many dual mode PHY supporting multiple standards. Mixel was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with global operation to support a worldwide customer base. For more information contact Mixel at info@mixel.com or visit www.mixel.com. You can also follow Mixel on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

About Hercules Microelectronics:

Hercules Microelectronics (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. is registered in Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, headquartered in Yizhuang, with a research and development center in Zhongguancun; technical support, marketing and sales teams in Shanghai and Shenzhen. HME is one of the first companies outside the United States to enter independent research and development, mass production, and mass sales of general-purpose FPGA chips and a new generation of heterogeneous programmable computing chips.

About MIPI Alliance:

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Founded in 2003, the organization has over 325 member companies worldwide and 14 active working groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.

