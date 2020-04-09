MoonPay Adds Cybersecurity Veteran Nils Puhlmann Amid Major Resurgence of Cryptocurrency Demand

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MoonPay, a financial technology company building developer tools for fiat-to-crypto connectivity, today announced the addition of cybersecurity veteran Nils Puhlmann as Security Advisor at MoonPay. This addition reflects MoonPay’s increased commitment to security as the company continues to scale and service more than 80+ partner integrations across leading cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets and decentralized applications.

“At MoonPay, we are building mission-critical infrastructure to accelerate cryptocurrency adoption,” said MoonPay co-founder and CEO Ivan Soto-Wright. “As we are mapping our goals for growth, it is essential that we prioritize security and privacy for our users and partners above all else. In Nils, we have a seasoned security executive who has built some of the strongest security teams at places like Twilio, Zynga, and Electronic Arts, and we feel tremendously honored to have his guidance.”

Over the month of March, MoonPay has witnessed an 80 percent surge in cryptocurrency purchase volumes through its fiat-to-crypto service solution, in part driven by the global market’s recent bout of volatility and economic uncertainty.

“The cryptocurrency space is still an evolving industry and as we have seen in the past with cloud computing and IoT, security and privacy are imperative to its success and widespread adoption. Deploying mature security programs will be essential for every major player in the cryptocurrency space and I look forward to guiding MoonPay over its next phase of growth,” said Nils Puhlmann.

To date, the lack of banking options for crypto businesses and lack of compliant fiat-to-crypto onramps have presented the largest obstacles to mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency. MoonPay bypasses these obstacles by offering end-users an all-in-one solution that seamlessly connects payment card acquirers, banks, and cryptocurrency exchanges to streamline the purchase of crypto assets. This solution follows strict anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) practices that open the cryptocurrency market up for broader participation and offer much-needed clarity in a shifting regulatory landscape.

MoonPay is the new standard for fiat to crypto. We are a marketplace between cryptocurrency exchanges and users facilitating instant non-custodial purchases of major cryptocurrencies. Our mission is to make cryptocurrencies accessible to everyone. Founded in 2018, MoonPay is working with leading companies to solve the fiat-to-crypto onramp challenge. We offer best-in-class developer tools, including a customizable widget and public APIs, to enable companies to build seamless purchase experiences. MoonPay currently operates in over 60 countries and provides 24/7 customer support in 8 languages.

