Mouser Electronics Adds Over 70 New Manufacturers in 2020 to Its Industry-Leading Line Card

“With this record number of new manufacturers added in 2020, we reinforce our commitment to offering our customers the most comprehensive lineup of leading technologies across all product categories,” said Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Products.

As an authorized distributor, Mouser specializes in the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving its customers an edge and helping speed their time to market. During 2020, as many companies faced supply chain challenges brought on by the pandemic, more semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers counted on Mouser to successfully help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

With 20 new embedded manufacturers among the additions, Mouser continues to strengthen its focus on the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Mouser offers the largest assortment and inventory, in stock and ready to ship same day, with more than 5 million orderable products.

Among the new manufacturers added by Mouser are:

Mini-Circuits, a leading supplier of radio frequency (RF), microwave and millimeter-wave components and systems.

BittWare, a Molex company and designers and manufacturers of high-end card-level solutions based on FPGA technology from Intel ® and Xilinx ® .

and Xilinx . Trinamic, now part of Maxim Integrated, whose motion control expertise combined with Maxim’s efficient power analog process technology enable a new class of intelligent actuators that extend engineers’ ability to deliver intelligence at the edge and achieve the promise of Industry 4.0.

To see Mouser’s newest manufacturer partners, visit https://www.mouser.com/new-manufacturer/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

