MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports (AUD) Index Licensed to VanEck

Index to underlie the first video gaming and eSports ETF on ASX

FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) announced the licensing of the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports (AUD) Index (ticker: MVESPOA) to VanEck Investments Limited for the use as an underlying for an exchange traded fund incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide investment returns before fees and other costs.

The newly listed ETF is the third product issued by VanEck based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports Index. The index has been used as an underlying for a VanEck Vectors ETF listed in the U.S. since October 2018, and for another VanEck Vectors ETF listed in Europe since June 2019. With MVIS’ index as underlying, VanEck now offers the first ETF in this innovative business segment on Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports (AUD) Index (ticker: MVESPOA) is a pure play index that tracks the performance of global companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues (25% for current components) from the video gaming and eSports sector. These companies may include those that develop video games and related software/hardware, streaming services, and are involved in eSports events.

“ We are thrilled to support the launch of the third ETF tracking our Global Video Gaming & eSports (AUD) Index (MVESPOA) by VanEck Investments Limited in Australia, building on the success of European and US listed ETFs of tracking the index, which have gathered more than $1.2 billion globally in assets. The growth of Video Gaming and E-Sports is a powerful global phenomenon, and MVESPOA encompasses the cutting-edge companies from around the world which are driving innovation in this dynamic field,” said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO at MV Index Solutions.

The MVIS Global Video Gaming and eSports (AUD) Index is weighted by free float market capitalisation and is calculated in Australian Dollar as a price and a total return net index. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index companies. The index is reviewed quarterly. Detailed information about the index including methodology details and index data are available on MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports (AUD) Index (ticker: MVESPOA)

Number of Components: 25



Base Date: 12/31/2014



Base Value: 1000

