Navigant Research Report Shows Master Systems Integrators Can Catalyze the Intelligent Building Transformation

As buildings become more digital, master systems integrators can help deliver building system efficiency and data insights from IT systems

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Building2Grid–A new report from Navigant Research examines the role and services of master systems integrators (MSIs). The report also discusses the trends driving the demand for MSIs and gives current service providers potential pathways to expand their capabilities to become MSIs.

As buildings become more digital, building managers are turning to MSIs to ensure the efficient operation of building systems and derive value from the increasingly rich data generated from a building’s IT systems. MSIs are different from other building systems service providers in that they integrate domain expertise across IT and operational technology (OT) systems to advise clients on building management strategy, deploy solutions, and provide continuing support, effectively acting as an outsourced branch of a building’s facilities management service. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH, MSIs can catalyze the intelligent building transformation.

“To meet the rapidly changing demands of occupants and to maximize operational efficiency, building managers are deploying more Internet of Things (IoT) technologies,” says Rafael Go, senior research analyst with Navigant Research. “Despite the increased availability and adoption of these technologies, management and integration of the IT and operational technology (OT) aspects of building systems have not changed in response.”

According to the report, MSIs can gain a competitive advantage by breaking down silos, evaluating talent building, and creating engagement strategies. Businesses should work to scale and expand service offerings, while service providers must engage in effective change management practices. Leadership should promote a culture of innovation to stay on top of technology trends, and service providers need to be proactive in understanding clients’ needs and developing strong relationships.

The report, Master Systems Integrators Catalyzing Intelligent Building Transformation, outlines the role and services MSIs provide. This report also discusses the trends driving the demand for MSIs and gives current service providers potential pathways to expand their capabilities to become MSIs. The report provides insight into six types of market players, including strengths and areas for growth. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

