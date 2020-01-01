NETGEAR Introduces New Multi-gig Switches Ideally Suited For WiFi 6 Deployments and More

New multi-speed switches optimize communication between networked devices, can be cloud managed, and offer options for PoE++ and Uninterrupted PoE.





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PoE—NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses of all sizes, today announced the availability of the MS510TXM and MS510TXUP multi-gig switches. These innovative switches from NETGEAR support speeds up to 10G and have optional cloud management. The MS510TXUP Ultra60 PoE++ model additionally supports up to 60 Watts of PoE power on each port.

Multi-gig connectivity for Optimized Performance

As the need for speed continues with more devices requiring faster connections than are supported by traditional 1Gbps switches, NETGEAR’s new multi-gig offerings can connect devices at a multitude of speeds for sustained end-to-end performance. Each port on the MS510TXM or MS510TXUP can auto-negotiate to speeds of 100Mb, 1G, 2.5G, 5G or 10G, thus enabling WiFi access points, network attached storage systems, servers, and IoT devices to be connected at the most optimal speed. The MS510TXM and MS510TXUP are suited for businesses wanting to improve their WiFi performance with a network of WiFi 6 Access Points (such as NETGEAR’s newly announced WAX610 or WAX218, both of which support communication speeds of 2.5G). More importantly, with these new switches, speeds of up to 5G can be achieved with CAT 5E, thus protecting a business’s investment in cable infrastructure.

PoE++ Power for Simplicity & Lower Cost

The MS510TXUP additionally offers PoE (Power-over-Ethernet) on each of its ports. It supports Ultra60 PoE++, the latest PoE standard IEEE 802.3az, which delivers up to 60 watts of PoE power on each port. The ability to supply both data and power over a single (Ethernet) cable enables network devices to be placed at their most optimal location without worrying about the availability of a power outlet, thus simplifying deployment and reducing costs. The MS510TXUP comes with a large PoE budget of 295 Watts and can power PoE, PoE+, or PoE++ devices, making it ideal for powering and connecting WiFi Access Points, IP Surveillance Cameras, Audio Speakers, Point-of-Sale terminals, and many types of IoT devices.

Additionally, MS510TXUP’s Uninterrupted PoE feature ensures that power to the connected devices is not disrupted in the event of a switch firmware update or switch reboot.

“A new generation of networked devices like WiFi 6 Access Points, IP Surveillance Cameras, Smart Lighting, Ethernet-enabled speakers, etc. require more power and faster network speeds,” said Patrick Lo, Chairman and CEO of NETGEAR. “The MS510TXM and MS510TXUP come at an especially important time when businesses have a pressing need to remain viable and competitive amidst a global pandemic. Combined with our new WiFi 6 access points, the new switches help businesses run faster and more reliably at a significantly lower cost.”

Easy Configuration

The MS510TXM and MS510TXUP Smart switches provide an intuitive web browser-based user interface for easy management of L2/L2+/L3-Lite network features like VLANs and QoS management. With the MS510TXUP, advanced per port PoE controls, including power allocation override, PoE scheduling, and enable/disable/power cycle, can all be accessed through any web browser.

Insight Cloud Management Included

The MS510TXM and MS510TXUP switches also come with NETGEAR Insight Cloud management activation for anytime remote management and monitoring through an intuitive app or Cloud Portal. Insight delivers the ultimate in device and location management, allowing you to remotely manage small business networks across multiple locations from a single pane-of-glass. Both switches include a 1-year subscription of Insight Premium or Insight Pro.

Advanced Features

IPv6 management, ACL, DiffServ QoS, LACP link aggregation (port trunking) and Spanning Tree, and static routing features are supported on the MS510TXM and MS510TXUP switches to ensure even the most advanced needs of small business are satisfied. Additionally, in order to maintain the proper speed, the switches have auto-sensing ports: Four of the eight ports will automatically switch between 100Mb/1G/2.5G/5G/10G speeds, the other 4 ports provide 100Mb, 1G and 2.5G speeds, and two uplink ports automatically switch between 1G and 10G as needed with SFP+ ports.

Support when you need it

The MS510TXM and MS510TXUP come with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and 90 days of phone and chat support for when you need a helping hand.

Availability

The MS510TXM Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Smart switch is available and shipping worldwide today. Prices are as follows: $459.99 (USA), €489.99 (Europe), £429.99 (U.K) and ¥61,500 (Japan). For local currency prices in your country, please contact your NETGEAR dealer/reseller.

The MS510TXUP Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Ultra60 PoE++ Smart switch is also available and shipping worldwide today. Prices are as follows: $559.99 (USA), €609.99 (Europe), £579.99 (U.K) and ¥93,750 (Japan). For local currency prices in your country, please contact your NETGEAR dealer/reseller.

For more information about the latest additions to NETGEAR’s next generation of advanced multi-gig switches, please visit NETGEAR.com/multi-gig.

For more information about the latest additions to NETGEAR’s next generation of advanced PoE switches, please visit NETGEAR.com/poe.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Facebook for NETGEAR Business, Instagram and our blog at NETGEAR.com.

©2020 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR, the NETGEAR logo and NETGEAR Insight are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for NETGEAR, Inc.: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, statements concerning NETGEAR’s business and the expected performance characteristics, specifications, reliability, market acceptance, market growth, specific uses, user feedback and market position of NETGEAR’s products and technology are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the following: the actual price, performance and ease-of-use of NETGEAR’s products may not meet the price, performance and ease-of-use requirements of customers; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; failure of products may under certain circumstances cause permanent loss of end user data; new viruses or Internet threats may develop that challenge the effectiveness of security features in NETGEAR’s products; the ability of NETGEAR to market and sell its products and technology; the impact and pricing of competing products; and the introduction of alternative technological solutions. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect NETGEAR and its business are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Source: NETGEAR-G

Contacts

U.S. Media Contact: Nathan Papadopulos, (408) 890-3889, NPapadopulos@netgear.com

U.S. Sales Inquiries: (408) 907-8000, sales@netgear.com