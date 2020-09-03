NETGEAR Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Tri-band Mesh System Brings the Ultimate WiFi Experience to Small Businesses

Delivering greater coverage, faster speeds, increased capacity and robust security, Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mesh System provides next-generation WiFi for the home office and small business professional





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WLAN—NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today announces the addition of WiFi 6 to the Orbi Pro portfolio. The Orbi Pro WiFi 6 (SXK80) Tri-band Mesh System is an industry leading tri-band WiFi 6 (802.11ax) multi-node mesh system designed to grow with small businesses and home offices as the need to expand their area of network coverage increases. It is comprised of a single router and a single satellite, and can expand to support up to 6 satellites (wireless nodes). The Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Tri-band Mesh System provides the latest generation of WiFi technology to deliver increased capacity, advanced security and enhanced speed for employees, customers and guests of small businesses and small office environments. In an era where business is widely being conducted remotely while other members of the household are also dependent on connectivity, this new addition to the Orbi Pro family can also address the demand for separate and secure WiFi networks when working from home. Featuring the latest WiFi data security standard, WPA3, along with 4 SSIDs and VLAN support, the Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mesh System provides a secure network while also isolating connections for separate activities, making it the ideal solution for today’s work from home paradigm.

With the Insight remote management solution, business owners are also empowered to manage their network from any location via the Insight app on a mobile device, without incurring the added expense of IT overhead. The Insight app also provides for a quick and easy installation of the advanced WiFi network, eliminating downtime and creating dedicated separate and isolated WiFi channels for employees, guests and administrative purposes.

The Orbi Pro WiFi 6 is designed to exceed the needs of those business owners with small offices and limited IT budgets, but the impact goes beyond these applications. This latest advancement to the NETGEAR WiFi product range also supports hospitality and service-based industries, including restaurants, bars, retail outlets, medical offices, professional services, and even small educational centers. For these organizations, providing reliable WiFi to guests and clients is essential to help improve customer satisfaction and it is a business imperative that internal operations are kept running safely and securely.

Joining the growing portfolio of WiFi 6 products from NETGEAR Business, the Orbi Pro WiFi 6 follows the WAX610 and WAX610Y WiFi 6 dual-band access points launched earlier this quarter. The Orbi Pro WiFi 6 maintains the proven and successful tri-band dedicated backhaul WiFi system design of the Orbi Pro. Through this wireless backhaul superhighway, it will support up to 6 satellites, covering a total area of about 1,700 square meters or 18,000 square feet. The Orbi Pro WiFi 6 provides 4x the capacity to support more device connections than that of the original Orbi Pro unit, enabling businesses to serve more customers with improved speeds and less congestion. With the Orbi Pro WiFi 6’s capability to accommodate greater capacity, the home office and places of business become better equipped to handle multiple video conferencing streams, large file transfers, IoT and security devices.

Experience high performance and improved speeds with WiFi 6

With advanced features such as dedicated quad-stream WiFi 6 backhaul, OFDMA, and MU-MIMO, customers will receive the highest performance WiFi for years to come. Business owners will be able to continue to add more connected devices on their business WiFi network over time, without any slowdowns.

High performance also includes robust wired connectivity. With the versatile 2.5Gbps Ethernet port on the router and on each satellite internet speeds can be maximized even above gigabit. Each satellite, as well as the central router, also allows for more wired device connections for faster file transfers with 4GbE ports on each, two of which can be combined for Link Aggregation. The Link Aggregation feature can also double the bandwidth between the Orbi Pro WiFi 6 node and its connected client device by aggregating two Ethernet cables to form a single logical link.

By adding the Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mesh System to a network, customers and employees will gain access to the best WiFi with higher speeds, less congestion, greater device density, and increased battery life for WiFi 6 smartphones, tablets and laptops.

4x more client devices and 100% higher speed per router and satellite unit compared with the previous generation

higher speed per router and satellite unit compared with the previous generation Tri-band 12-stream WiFi 6, 4 streams on 2.4GHz and 8 streams on 5GHz. Each unit delivers up to 6Gbps of data throughput

Works with the latest iOS and Android WiFi 6 mobile devices and backward-compatible with WiFi 4 (IEEE 802.11N) and WiFi 5 (IEEE 802.11AC) standards

Includes one 2.5G Ethernet port for multi-gig wired network connectivity per node. Ideal when connected to NETGEAR multi-gig Ethernet switches

The Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Tri-band Mesh system is designed specifically for the type of environment where customers and guests are using the network alongside employees. The new mesh WiFi 6 system includes security enhancements that help to keep employee networks isolated from the guest networks.

Unprecedented WiFi Security for Businesses

The Orbi Pro WiFi 6 includes the capability to set up four separate wireless networks (SSIDs) which can be used for administration, employees, guests, and IoT devices (WiFi surveillance cameras, thermostats, door locks and sensors) with separate and secure VLANs.

Small and medium-sized organizations can now enjoy enterprise-level security without the enterprise cost. NETGEAR Insight remote management solution, makes the configuration and maintenance of network security easy. For the highest level of WiFi connection security, WPA3 has been implemented to provided enterprise-level encryption.

“With the addition of WiFi 6, we have now equipped Orbi Pro business networking for the next generation of connectivity. With higher speeds, and greater security in their home or office space, business owners will experience better coverage and elimination of dead zones resulting in increased productivity levels,” said Richard Jonker, vice president of product line management for NETGEAR Business products. “And, with the added features of VLANs and WPA3 to the Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mesh System, businesses can be assured that they are utilizing the most advanced security for their network.”

Remote Cloud management with NETGEAR Insight

Orbi Pro WiFi 6 is purpose-built for those small business owners who want to quickly set up and manage superb WiFi for both employees and guests with the help of the NETGEAR Insight app for remote cloud management. NETGEAR Insight enables ease of installation, even for those that are less technically inclined. With the Insight app from a smartphone or tablet on both iOS and Android, business owners are also empowered to easily monitor and manage their networks anytime and from anywhere with a quick glance at the app dashboard from a mobile device.

Unique and advanced management features include:

1-Year Insight subscription included with Orbi Pro WiFi 6

Instant discovery and setup of your Orbi Pro WiFi 6

Remote monitoring and management of your Orbi Pro WiFi 6 through the Insight app Single pane-of-glass multi-device, multi-network, and multi-site remote monitoring and notifications



Availability:

NETGEAR Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Tri-band Mesh System (SXK80) is available today in the US with European availability slated for later in the quarter.

SXK80-100NAS in the USA – $769.99



SXK80-100EUS in Continental Europe and the UK – €869.99, £799.99.

The bundle of 3 units, with one router and 2 satellites (SXK80B3), the bundle of 4 units, with one router and 3 satellites (SXK80B4) and the single add-on satellite (SXS80) will ship by the end of September 2020 in the US and Europe with the following pricing:

SXK80B3-100NAS in the USA – $1099.99



SXK80B3-100EUS in Continental Europe and the UK – €1,189.99 / £1,099.99

SXK80B4-100NAS in the USA – $1489.99



SXK80B4-100EUS in Continental Europe and the UK – €1,499.99 / £1,379.99

SXS80-100NAS in the USA – $419.99



SXS80-100EUS in Continental Europe and the UK – €489.99, £449.99

For more information about the latest advancements to NETGEAR’s next-generation of wireless devices, please visit NETGEAR.com/business/wifi6.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play.

The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

©2020 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR, the NETGEAR logo, and Orbi are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.



* Actual data throughput and wireless coverage will vary. Network conditions and environmental factors, including volume of network traffic, building materials and construction, and network overhead, lower actual data throughput rate and wireless coverage. NETGEAR makes no express or implied representations or warranties about this product’s compatibility with any future standards.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for NETGEAR, Inc.: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, statements concerning NETGEAR’s business and the expected performance characteristics, specifications, reliability, market acceptance, market growth, specific uses, user feedback and market position of NETGEAR’s products and technology are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the following: the actual price, performance and ease-of-use of NETGEAR’s products may not meet the price, performance and ease-of-use requirements of customers; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; failure of products may under certain circumstances cause permanent loss of end user data; new viruses or Internet threats may develop that challenge the effectiveness of security features in NETGEAR’s products; the ability of NETGEAR to market and sell its products and technology; the impact and pricing of competing products; and the introduction of alternative technological solutions. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect NETGEAR and its business are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Source: NETGEAR-G

Contacts

U.S. Media Contact: Nathan Papadopulos, (408) 890-3889, NPapadopulos@netgear.com

U.S. Sales Inquiries: (408) 907-8000, sales@netgear.com