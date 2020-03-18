Newegg Responds to Teleworking Surge with Products to Outfit Home Offices

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Newegg—Newegg is making it easier to find the products most commonly used by people working from home. The company’s Work From Home portal was launched to meet the demand for efficient home workspaces as a growing number of companies and local municipalities ask employees to work remotely.

This move follows a sharp, recent increase in searches for products such as webcams, laptop computers and other products suited to remote work. Newegg will continue to monitor product category searches to ensure the selection of products available evolves with customer demand.

Visit https://www.newegg.com/Work-From-Home for more information. Like Newegg on Facebook and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach into more than 80 countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 40 million registered customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.newegg.com.

Contacts

John Snedigar, Faultline Communications



john@faultlinecomms.com

408-705-7518