Newgioco Obtains GLI-33 Certification to Launch Elys Sportsbook Platform in U.S.A.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NWGI #DT9–Newgioco Group, Inc. (“Newgioco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NWGI), a global sports betting and interactive gaming technology company providing a cutting-edge fully integrated, omni-channel sports betting technology, is pleased to announce that the Company has obtained the Gaming Labs International (GLI) “Events Wagering System” certification standard GLI-33 for its Elys Betting Platform to operate in Washington D.C.

The GLI-33 technical specifications standard certifies the Company’s Elys betting system and retail functionality of the Point of Sale (POS) Terminal and is the first phase of the Company’s multi-tiered plan to unveil its new Elys U.S. betting platform for operations throughout the United States. The second phase of testing the Self-Service Betting Terminal (SSBT or Kiosk) is now underway through our previously announced collaboration with the United Tote Company.

“Completing the first phase of GLI certification is another major milestone in positioning Newgioco to obtain the required licenses and commence operations in the U.S. market. This certification is a key component of our multi-year business growth strategy and the investments we made for expansion into new markets outside of Italy,” stated Michele Ciavarella, CEO of Newgioco Group. “Getting it right the first time is critical to a successful launch in the U.S. and I am very pleased with the outstanding dedication of our software developers, compliance team and project managers at Odissea to accomplish this mandate.”

“We are excited to have obtained GLI-33 certification and are pleased with the seamless interaction of testing protocols with the team at GLI,” commented Luca Pasquini, VP of Technology of Newgioco Group. “We are eager to move on to the Kiosk and Mobile testing phases on our new U.S. facing platform ahead of schedule.”

About GLI® (Gaming Laboratories International)

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) is the world’s largest and most experienced independent testing laboratory delivering the highest quality land-based, lottery and iGaming testing and assessment services. Their laboratory locations are found on six continents, and the company holds U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC 17025, 17020, and 17065 standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering and lottery industries. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., is a global leisure gaming technology company operating in 12 countries worldwide, with fully licensed online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. The Company’s innovative alternative wagering system services online operators, resort concept casinos, retail neighborhood betting establishments and franchise distribution networks.

Newgioco offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, esports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company’s multi-tiered plan to unveil its Company’s new Elys U.S. betting platform for operations throughout the United States. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to successfully complete the second phase of testing of our Self-Service Betting Terminals, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to the state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

