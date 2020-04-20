NextInput Achieves Major Milestone of 10 Million Units Shipped

18 hours ago

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NextInput, Inc., the leader in MEMS-based sensing solutions, today announced that total shipments of the Company’s devices have now exceeded 10 million units into immersive 3D Mobile gaming, solid-state steering wheel controls and buttonless wearable devices. Making this accomplishment all the more significant, it was achieved with excellent yields, zero field failures, and 100% on-time delivery.

“I am proud we’ve achieved a major milestone of having shipped our 10th million unit,” says Ali Foughi, NextInput CEO and Founder. “We have created a new market with our disruptive sensing technologies. We are now seeing strong pull for our ForceTouch™ and ForceGauge® solutions; with additional design wins in Automotive, Wearables, Consumer, and Mobile going into mass production in the 2nd half of 2020. Based on our customers’ forecasts for these major platforms, we expect to ship the next 10 million units in a fraction of the time it took for the first 10.”

About NextInput

NextInput, Inc., headquartered in the Silicon Valley, provides MEMS-based sensing solutions for the Consumer, Automotive, Mobile, Robotics, Medical and Industrial markets.

©2019 NextInput, Inc. All rights reserved. NextInput®, ForceTouch™ and ForceGauge®

Source: NextInput, Inc.

Contacts

Ali Foughi, CEO & Founder

NextInput, Inc.

980 Linda Vista Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94043

pr@nextinput.com

You may have missed

MATRIXX Announces Digital Transformation Assessment with Amazon Web Services to Help Communications Service Providers Monetize 5G

2 hours ago

Federated Wireless Secures $13.7 Million to Accelerate Deployment of Private Wireless Networks

3 hours ago

Nintendo News: Free Final Update to Super Mario Maker 2 Adds World-Building Mode and New Course Parts

6 hours ago

Arm Enables Open Platforms in 5G RAN, Joins O-RAN Alliance to Foster Innovation in Next Generation Cellular Infrastructure

7 hours ago

Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast

12 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!