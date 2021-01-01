NextInput ForceGauge® Sets New Industry Standard

16 hours ago

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NextInput, Inc., the leader in MEMS-based sensing solutions, today announced the latest generation of its ForceGauge® product line. The FT-7800 is 100x more sensitive than metal strain gauges, and approximately 20x more sensitive than printed-ink devices. This latest innovation doubles the sensitivity of the company’s unmatched FT-7600, already in mass production at OEMs, without any trade-offs to the industry’s smallest size, lowest power, and highest reliability.

The FT-7800, fabricated on a proprietary MEMS process, provides even greater flexibility to designers to create smart surfaces across a broad range of applications. Whether attached under a touch surface or a capacitive touch display, or as the side button of a smartphone or smartwatch, the FT-7800 easily detects a user’s input at multiple levels through any material, shape, and thickness.

“We have set a new industry standard with the unmatched performance of the FT-7800,” says Ali Foughi, NextInput CEO and Founder. “With this 3rd generation device, NextInput has strengthened its position as a category leader and continues to expand on its 40+ design wins across multiple vertical markets and applications.”

NextInput will be sampling the FT-7800 to select customers in Q2 2021.

About NextInput

NextInput, Inc., headquartered in the Silicon Valley, provides MEMS-based sensing solutions for the Mobile, Consumer, Automotive, Robotics, IoT, Medical and Industrial markets.

