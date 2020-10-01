Nintendo Download: Keep Mario Alive in Super Mario Bros. 35!

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:





Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. 35 – The iconic platforming action of Super Mario Bros. gets a 35-player twist in this free-to-download game that’s exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online players. Race against time, defeat enemies and sabotage your opponents in an online* battle to become the last Mario standing. Each player is given the same timed stage, but defeating enemies will earn you extra time while you attack your opponents. With the right combination of speed, skill and strategy, you just might thrive in Super Mario Bros. 35 ! Super Mario Bros. 35 will be playable until March 31, 2021. Rogue Company – Rogue Company is now free to play! The fate of the world is in your hands in this third-person, tactical-action shooter. Suit up as one of the elite agents of Rogue Company, each with their own individual set of skills, and save the day in a variety of different game modes. Ys Origin – Enter the World of Ys and discover the epic Japanese action role-playing game. Following a devastating demonic invasion, the twin Goddesses use their magic to bring the inhabitants of legendary Ys safely into the sky. While the demons work to construct Devil’s Tower and reach the humans’ new abode, the Goddesses disappear. As a mighty warrior or a cunning mage, you must seek the Goddesses in Devil’s Tower. Your swordsmanship and spells will help you banish evil from the land of your ancestors.



Updates:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fall Update – The pumpkin party has begun! Deck out your home and island with pumpkin projects by purchasing pumpkin starts from Nook’s Cranny during October, or from Leif year-round. Once your pumpkins are grown, they can be harvested and put to use in pumpkin-based DIY projects. Plus, with Halloween just around the corner, you can find your style for the big night by purchasing costumes, like a mage’s dress, at the Able Sisters shop during the month of October. You can even obtain body paint and colored eye contacts by exchanging Nook Miles. On Oct. 31, at 5 p.m., your neighbors will gather in the plaza, in costume, for a night filled with pranks and candy. Keep your eyes peeled for the mysterious guest – Jack, the “czar of Halloween,” who may have a few spooky surprises up his sleeve. Boo!

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



Activities:

Celebrate the Coziest Season With the My Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fall Sweepstakes! – Redeem your Platinum Points at My Nintendo for a chance to win** a package of themed prizes, including the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Official Companion Guide and a Nook Inc. Aloha shirt! Show your island spirit any day of the week with some official Nook Inc. style.

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

* Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. https://nintendo.com/switch-online

** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec). Sweepstakes begins 10:00AM PT on 09/30/2020 and ends at 11:59PM PT on 11/10/2020. To enter, you must (1) have a Nintendo Account (if you do not have a Nintendo Account you can register for one at https://my.nintendo.com/); (2) visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories/sweepstakes; (3) sign in to your Nintendo Account, and (4) redeem 10 Platinum Points per entry at the My Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fall sweepstakes page (https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/5393dfe1900c5e64) as stated in Official Rules. Ten (10) winners will each receive one (1) Future Press Animal Crossing: New Horizon Companion Guide, one (1) Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Animal Crossing, one (1) Protection Case for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite system – Animal Crossing, one (1) Penny Arcade Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pin set and one (1) Nintendo Store exclusive Tom Nook Hawaiian shirt (ARV $149.92 each). Total ARV of all prizing $1,499.20. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Details and restrictions apply. For Official Rules, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/rules/mynintendo-AnimalCrossing-NewHorizons-Fall-sweepstakes/ Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA 98052.

