Notice Regarding the Semiconductor Manufacturing Factory (Naka Factory) Fire

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the occurrence of a fire on March 19, 2021 at 2:47 am at part of the processes in the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka Factory (located in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture) of Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned manufacturing subsidiary of Renesas. The fire was extinguished at 8:12 am on March 19, 2021. We would like to give our sincerest apologies to neighboring residents, customers, partner companies, relevant authorities and all those involved for the trouble.

1. Location of the fire First floor of the N3 Building (300mm line), Naka Factory, Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. 2. Time and date of the fire and the current situation Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2:47 am: Fire outbreak; Contacted the fire department, police and relevant authorities Friday, March 19, 2021 at 8:12 am: Fire department confirmed the fire to be extinguished 3. Impacts of the fire We confirmed no casualties to the employees. While there was no damage to the building, we confirmed damages to some of the utility equipment. We confirmed no leakages of toxic gases. As of March 19 at 11:00 pm, as we have been unable to confirm the safety of the clean room, which is the site of the fire, we have been unable to enter the clean room and determine the cause of the fire. We are planning a site investigation led by the police and the fire department on March 20 from 9:00 am. Once the cause of the fire and the impacts have been determined, we will make an announcement. The production at N3 Building (300mm line) has temporarily halted. We will make an announcement on when we aim to resume production. The production at N2 Building (200mm line) and the WT Building (wafter testing) is operating as usual and will continue product shipment. The impacts to manufacturing equipment, work-in-process and the financial impacts to company is undetermined and is currently under investigation.

Renesas will continue to strive for the safety of the community and with the support of the fire department and the police as well as the relevant authorities, we will conduct a thorough investigation to the cause and work to prevent a reoccurrence.

