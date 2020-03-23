OPAQ and PacketFabric Join Forces to Deliver Security Enabled Network-as-a-Service

OPAQ Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Platform and PacketFabric Connectivity Offerings Provide On-Demand, Elastic WAN with Fully Integrated Enterprise-grade Security

HERNDON, Va. and LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITchannel—OPAQ, the SASE network company, and PacketFabric, the leading Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, today announced a partnership to provide customers on-demand, elastic Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) connectivity with a comprehensive suite of built-in security controls. The joint offerings enable organizations to easily and quickly provision connections between their data centers, cloud service providers, field offices and remote users, that are protected by highly performant and scalable threat inspection and prevention capabilities.

The recent Coronavirus outbreak underscores the challenges organizations face in adapting legacy network and security architectures to the cloud and new digital business requirements. With entire companies mandating that employees work from home, networks designed to support 50 or so remote users, must now provide access for hundreds or even thousands of connections. In addition to bandwidth problems, COVID-19-related remote work is straining security appliances used to inspect traffic entering and leaving corporate data centers, while devices used by employees are now under-protected, which opens the door to new security risks.

The OPAQ SASE platform provides PacketFabric users enterprise-grade Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) and Endpoint Protection-as-a-Service (EPaaS) on a fully encrypted infrastructure that can be centrally managed through the OPAQ 360 cloud console for 100% network visibility and control. Through the OPAQ SASE platform, customers can securely reach PacketFabric’s ecosystem of cloud service providers, XaaS companies, unified communication services, and other collaboration partners to support the growing demand for remote work.

“OPAQ and PacketFabric enable organizations to easily and quickly establish elastic connections between their data centers, cloud service providers, branch offices and remote workers, that are protected with advanced threat inspection engines and eliminate inefficient routing of traffic to hub sites for centralized security enforcement,” said Casey Corcoran, Chief Information Security Officer of OPAQ. “PacketFabric customers can instantly create a private connection to access the OPAQ SASE offering over PacketFabric’s platform today. This allows customers to take advantage of the agility and performance offered by PacketFabric’s network while using the OPAQ SASE platform to enforce security controls with ease.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has very rapidly changed the demands being placed upon business infrastructure as workforces have shifted from office buildings to remote locations,” said Chad Milam, President and CEO, PacketFabric. “By providing automated, scalable, private connectivity to our customers, we empower them to quickly provision new capacity and instantly connect to service providers such as OPAQ. This capability allows enterprise infrastructure to react and get in front of the fast changing needs. OPAQ’s SASE offering enables our customers to implement zero trust principles and consistently apply and enforce security policies across their entire network.”

Availability

The pre-integrated OPAQ SASE platform and PacketFabric offerings are available immediately from both companies.

About OPAQ

OPAQ is the premier networking and security cloud company. The OPAQ cloud is a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform that protects an organization’s entire distributed network – data centers, branch offices, remote users, and IoT devices across all ports and protocols. OPAQ delivers zero trust security-as-a-service using an infrastructure optimized for security and hyperscale performance. With OPAQ, organizations can implement and enforce consistent zero trust security policies, centrally monitor network and security performance, generate reports, and manage security infrastructure – all through a single cloud console. This enables customers to maintain secure access to systems and data no matter how the network evolves. To learn more, visit www.opaq.com.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric redefines how companies procure, consume, and manage their network connectivity services. Leveraging an innovative, entirely automated SDN-based network architecture and the latest in optical and packet switching technology, PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. PacketFabric facilitates private network connectivity between more than 160 premier colocation facilities across 23 global markets, and enables simple, cost-effective, and scalable network deployment via its advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal.

For more information, visit www.packetfabric.com or connect with PacketFabric on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Media:



Marc Gendron



Marc Gendron PR for OPAQ



781-237-0341



marc@mgpr.net

iMiller Public Relations for PacketFabric



+1.866.307.2510



pr@imillerpr.com