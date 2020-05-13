Outlook on the Worldwide Role Playing Games Industry to 2030 – Featuring 99Games, Activision Blizzard & Aiming Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Role Playing Games Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID- 19 Implications and Growth” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report describes and evaluates the global role-playing games market. It covers two five-year periods, one three-year period, and one six-year period including, 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, 2019 through 2023, the forecast period, 2023-2025 forecast period, and 2025-2030 the forecast period.
The global role-playing games market reached a value of nearly $15,793.3 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% to nearly $22,471.3 million by 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% to nearly $25,275.4 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 6.11% to nearly $34,001.7 million by 2030.
Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for the role-playing games market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global role-playing games market opportunities and strategies to 2030 report answers all these questions and many more.
Growth in the historic period resulted from a rise in disposable income, in-game purchases and freemiums, live streamers and gaming influencers, and cross-platform publishing and play. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were stringent regulations, stringent regulations, and overshadowing by other genres. Going forward, increasing use of the internet, technically advanced platforms, and increasing gamers involvement will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the role-playing games market in the future include regulatory restrictions to curb RPG games addiction, high cost and system compatibility, and supply chain disruption due to the impact of COVID-19.
Amidst the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, governments across the world are advising people to stay indoors and practice social distancing, to reduce the spread of the pandemic. This has increased short term potential growth opportunities for the role-playing games industry. As more and more people across the globe are quarantined at their houses, they are looking for other ways to keep themselves occupied within the confines of their isolation, and are playing or streaming video games, driving the market for role-playing games.
