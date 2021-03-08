PCTEL Announces 5G Dual Polarization Beamforming Testing Solution for 3.5 GHz Frequencies

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced its new solution for testing 5G networks that utilize dual polarization beamforming configurations on widely deployed mid-band frequencies such as 3.5 GHz and CBRS.

Dual polarization beamforming can provide optimal 5G coverage, while reducing power consumption, but it poses test and measurement challenges for traditional drive and walk testing systems. PCTEL’s solution enables accurate field testing of dual polarization beamforming network configurations implemented by a major European 5G network infrastructure provider.

The solution features a specially designed horizontally polarized antenna and new signal processing techniques that enable PCTEL® scanning receivers to capture dual polarized signals in a manner similar to a mobile phone, while maintaining the accuracy and performance of a purpose-built scanner.

“PCTEL’s dual polarization testing solution fills an important need in the 5G ecosystem, enabling operators to take full advantage of an exciting new technology,” said Rishi Bharadwaj, PCTEL’s Chief Operating Officer. “This innovative solution is the result of our commitment to cutting-edge technology, paired with PCTEL’s unique combination of expertise in antennas, radio devices, and test and measurement solutions,” added Bharadwaj.

Dual polarization beamforming testing is available on IBflex® and HBflex™ scanning receivers. Horizontally polarized network testing antennas will be available early in the second quarter of 2021. Contact PCTEL for details.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

