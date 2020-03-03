Pentair Engineer Honored by 8th Annual STEP Ahead Awards Recognizing Women for Excellence in Manufacturing

The Manufacturing Institute Will Honor Sonal Gola, Pentair Smart Products & IoT Delivery Manager

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a global water treatment company, announced that the Manufacturing Institute will award Sonal Gola, Smart Products & IoT Delivery Manager at Pentair, with the Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award. The STEP Ahead Awards honor women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the C-suite. On April 30, the Manufacturing Institute will recognize 130 recipients of the STEP Ahead Awards at a reception in Washington, D.C.

“Sonal is a strong leader who has not only contributed to many key company initiatives, including the development of smart, connected water solutions, but has also encouraged and developed many of her fellow female engineers,” said Phil Rolchigo, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, Pentair. “We are pleased that the Manufacturing Institute is recognizing Sonal for her accomplishments as a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award honoree.”

“My role at Pentair allows me to contribute my abilities as an engineer to help solve water challenges around the world,” said Gola. “I am honored to receive this award from the Manufacturing Institute as I hope that it will encourage other women, and especially those in my home country of India, to pursue a career that provides the opportunity to pair their talents and passions to contribute to society.”

“The 2020 STEP Ahead Honorees and Emerging Leaders represent the exciting opportunities available in manufacturing and help inspire more women to pursue these careers,” said Teressa Szelest, 2020 Chair of STEP Ahead and President, Market and Business Development North America, BASF Corporation. “There is an evolution of the manufacturing workforce as more women enter into leadership roles, bringing innovative ideas and transforming how we work and increase productivity.”

Launched in 2012, the STEP Women’s Initiative is the nation’s marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing. STEP works to foster a 21st-century manufacturing workforce by elevating and inspiring women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research and leadership, as well as by motivating alumnae to pay it forward by mentoring the next generation. In the first five years of the initiative, STEP Ahead Award winners have impacted more than 300,000 individuals — from peers in the industry to school-aged children.

ABOUT PENTAIR



At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean, safe water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it’s improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world’s most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

ABOUT THE MANUFACTURING INSTITUTE



The Manufacturing Institute is the workforce and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers. It is dedicated to supporting the manufacturing workforce of today and growing the manufacturing workforce of tomorrow. It does so through a variety of programs designed to excite, educate and empower with a particular focus in four key areas: women, veterans, youth and skills training. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org

