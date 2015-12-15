Puloli and Quectel Offer Utilities New Proven, Cost-Effective Options

– FCC Certification Brings More Smart Devices for the Puloli NB-IoT Network –

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FCC—Puloli Inc., a leading provider of NB-IoT solutions for utilities, energy and Smart Cities, and Quectel, a leading global supplier of cellular modules, are proud to announce that the Quectel BG95 is now FCC certified for Upper 700 MHz A Block for NB-IoT. This certification adds additional cost-effective communications options to Critical Infrastructure Industries (CII). It ensures that endpoints and devices built on BG95 will fully comply with relevant FCC requirements and operate as intended when connected to the Puloli network.

Quectel BG95 is based on the Qualcomm® 9205 chipset. On the heels of last year’s announcement of the 9205 LTE modem support for the Puloli NB-IoT, Puloli has continued to expand the number of devices and endpoints supported on its network. “We welcome the Quectel modules to the Puloli list of supported hardware platforms. With the FCC certification of BG95 for Upper 700 MHz A Block, we significantly expand the availability of low-cost, low-power devices on our network,” said Kethees Ketheesan, CEO of Puloli. “Given the rich ecosystem of third-party vendors who are incorporating BG95 into multi-use sensors, endpoints and applications, we expect increased deployments based on the BG95 series in the near future.”

“We’re delighted that our BG95 module is now FCC-certified. With this certification, the Puloli NB-IoT Network-as-a-Service offers utilities connectivity for even more devices and sensors,” said Alexander Bufalino, VP Marketing, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “The BG95 has been selected by a wide variety of device-makers and developers and this has created a broad ecosystem of devices and applications that are making cities truly smart.”

The Quectel BG95 is a series of multi-mode Low-Power Wide-Area (LPWA) modules supporting LTE Cat M1/Cat NB2/EGPRS and integrated GNSS. With a cost-effective SMT form factor of 23.6 mm × 19.9 mm × 2.2 mm, the BG95 enables integrators and developers to easily design their applications and take advantage of the module’s low power consumption and mechanical intensity. Its advanced Land Grid Array (LGA) package allows fully automated manufacturing for high-volume applications.

Select Spectrum and Access Spectrum are offering Upper 700 MHz A Block licenses for sale. Robert Finch, president of Select Spectrum said, “Many utilities and other critical infrastructure companies are looking to deploy IoT solutions that leverage cellular industry IoT standards and provide for rapid returns on investment. We see the NB-IoT capabilities of the Quectel BG95 accelerating adoption of a wide range of utility, smart city and shared services use cases for those companies that have acquired or are considering 700 MHz A Block spectrum.”

Puloli is an IoT Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) company providing private IoT network solutions based on LTE/5G IoT standards. Puloli’s customers in Critical Infrastructure Industries, Smart Cities, and other related verticals value the security, reliability, control, flexibility, and the lower cost of ownership that come with Puloli private IoT networks operating on licensed spectrum. Puloli supports a wide range of frequency bands with the ability to customize channelization schemes and band plans to take advantage of unique and non-traditional spectrum availability. Puloli’s end-to-end system integration makes it a leading one-stop full turn-key service provider for the private IoT industry. Founded in 2016, Puloli is based in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit puloli.com or email info@puloli.com.

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we create superior cellular and GNSS modules backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 2200 professionals, the largest in the IoT modules industry worldwide, ensures we are first to market and continue to set the pace of development. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (603236.SS), our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT across the globe. For more information: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

