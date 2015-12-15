QCT Introduces New Server Systems with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

3rd Gen QuantaGrid and QuantaPlex systems deliver innovations for a broad selection of workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, announced its next-generation server systems supporting the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors featuring built-in AI and crypto acceleration which are optimized for the most popular AI frameworks to boost performance over their previous generation of processors.

With these new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, formerly code-named Ice Lake, QCT has expanded its QuantaGrid and QuantaPlex server portfolio to fully support the new innovations that Intel pioneers for the most demanding workload requirements. Optimized for cloud enterprise, AI, HPC, network, and IoT workloads, 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors achieves greater security with Intel Software Guard Extension (Intel SGX), Intel Total Memory Encryption (Intel TME), Intel Crypto Acceleration, and Intel Platform Firmware Resilience (Intel PFR) to enable enhanced collaboration using shared data without compromising privacy.

“We are strongly committed to providing our mutual customers with the latest data center technologies,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “To get businesses up and running with ready-to-adopt solutions we have expanded our portfolio with offerings that not only fully utilize Intel’s 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, but also include QCT’s own innovations and serviceability designs that reduce complexity while providing users with more flexibility when running their specialized workloads.”

“The latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platforms offer significantly more general compute performance, built-in AI acceleration and cryptography, and security capabilities that open up new ways for organizations to help protect their data and securely collaborate,” said Lisa Spelman, Corporate Vice President of Xeon and Memory Group at Intel. “These new platforms unleash new levels of flexible performance and security for our customers and cloud data center leaders like QCT.”

QCT systems incorporating the new core architecture can deliver up to 40 powerful cores per CPU, PCIe Gen4 support, and 8 DDR4 memory channels per socket supporting the Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series for increased memory, so customers can expect better data center performance for their workloads, while enabling enterprise cloud services such as video analytics and CDN.

QCT servers that support the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors:

QuantaGrid D53X-1U – Balanced architecture with built-in acceleration and advanced security for hybrid cloud infrastructures, HCI, and data analytics.

– Balanced architecture with built-in acceleration and advanced security for hybrid cloud infrastructures, HCI, and data analytics. QuantaGrid D53XQ-2U – Optimized for AI acceleration and scalability with flexible NVMe support for HPC and enterprise workloads.

– Optimized for AI acceleration and scalability with flexible NVMe support for HPC and enterprise workloads. QuantaPlex T43Z-2U – High density server optimized for extreme compute performance and space efficiency for a variety of workloads.

About Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

QCT is a global data center solution provider that combines the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation data center design and operational challenges. QCT serves cloud service providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private clouds.

Product lines include hyperconverged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, switches and integrated racks with an ecosystem of hardware components and software partners. QCT designs, manufactures, integrates and services its offerings via its own global network. The parent of QCT is Quanta Computer, Inc., a Fortune Global 500 corporation.

