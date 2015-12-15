Quidel Taps ICS to Collaborate on Next-Gen Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Instruments for SARS-CoV-2/COVID Pathogen Detection

ICS software development and UX design instrumental in Quidel’s flagship Savanna EUA RVP panel assay submission

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Integrated Computer Solutions, Inc. (“ICS”), design and development partners for the medtech industry, announced its collaboration with the Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) (“Quidel”), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems. Quidel enlisted ICS’ multidisciplinary team to be the application developer of the next-generation, fully integrated molecular diagnostic system for its Savanna® platform. The low-cost, point-of-care testing platform allows for easy rapid results for disease states and conditions such as COVID-19, MRSA and HIV.

The Savanna project started with UX design leading to an intuitive CLIA-waived touchscreen interface and an extensible processing architecture. It also includes software applications and powerful, forward-looking cybersecurity for its fleet in the field.

“Supplementing our team with ICS’ skilled software engineers and designers enabled us to bring the development process in house, resulting in a more responsive development cycle and tighter coupling with UX design,” said Johannes Kehle, Vice President, Savanna and Managing Director Quidel Germany GmbH. “It goes without saying, this outcome couldn’t have happened at a more imperative time.”

With Savanna, Quidel will deploy a future-proof in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) platform that’s flexible, scalable, configurable and secure. In its collaboration with ICS, Quidel convenes best-practices from usability, cybersecurity, cloud and user management on an embedded touch-screen platform.

“Quidel’s research and development of novel diagnostic technologies have been impacting global health for more than four decades, even more vitally during the pandemic,” ICS founder and CEO Peter Winston said. “We are gratified to be working with their talented team on products that contribute to better health outcomes, and in many cases saving lives.”

ICS has collaborated with Quidel on other point-of-care technologies, which have received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ICS assisted Quidel in bringing development in-house, setting up a new continuous integration (CI) system to build the software and run automated unit tests, enabling the generation of new software releases following a development and test process that meets the stringent requirements of medical devices. ICS also designed and implemented new product features, including an IoT-based facility for software updates and remote device management.

About Integrated Computer Solutions (ICS)

At the intersection of custom software development, engineering and UX design, Integrated Computer Solutions (ICS) has been helping Fortune 1000 companies create transformative products for over 30 years. ICS has developed countless modern user interfaces, connected products and touchscreen-enabled applications for global companies like Quidel, MilliporeSigma, Boston Scientific, Boeing and Intel. ICS’ portfolio encompasses everything from high-performance medical devices, smart agri-business equipment and air traffic control systems to connected restaurant equipment, next-gen video surveillance and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems for Tier 1 automakers. ICS’ understanding of human-centric design and FDA manufacturing specifications helps medical device and life science organizations navigate regulatory compliance to meet the requirements of applicable standards, including ISO 62366 and IEC 62304. ICS is headquartered in Waltham, Mass., with offices in Sunnyvale, California and Ottawa, Ontario.

