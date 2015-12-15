Roblox to Host Investor Day

12 hours ago

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roblox Corporation (“Roblox”) today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on February 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET. The event will be accessible here.

The session will be held in connection with Roblox’s registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed public listing of its Class A common stock.

Copies of the prospectus relating to the registration statement may be obtained, when available, from Roblox Corporation, c/o Investor Relations, 970 Park Place, San Mateo, CA 94403.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

