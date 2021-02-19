Schneider Electric Announces 2021 List of Master-level EcoXpert™ Partners in Critical Power & Substation Automation Solutions

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced a group of EcoXpert™ partners to achieve Master Level status in Critical Power & Substation Automation for 2021. These companies represent the most innovative Schneider Electric partners who leverage the latest in IoT-enabled technology to deliver digitized solutions for management and control of electrical power systems.

The award-winning EcoXpert Partner Program is a worldwide network of certified partners with expertise in power management, building optimization and energy efficiency. Its more than 4,000 members hail from over 75 countries and represent the world’s leading system integrators, application providers, and technology companies. Partners who achieve Master-level status represent the top percentile of companies that are trained and certified by Schneider Electric as leaders in their field of expertise, including energy management & control, building automation, lighting & room controls, digitization of electrical panels and management of services for electrical assets.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce and congratulate our EcoXpert partners who have achieved master-level status in our EcoXpert program for their unparalleled expertise in deploying Schneider Electric’s Critical Power and Substation Automation solutions,” said Laurent Bataille, Executive Vice President, Digital Energy Division, Schneider Electric. “These companies faced strong headwinds in 2020, yet remained resilient, combining their own experience and expertise with our latest EcoStruxure architecture and platform and full offer portfolios. Our EcoXpert partners are, in fact, driving the digitization of power distribution in critical applications. They have raised the bar for delivering digital power solutions and providing the highest level of service by responding to the market need for actionable information for our customers. We look forward to their insights as they help us chart an exciting path of growth through 2021.”

The 2021 Master-level EcoXpert Partners in Critical Power and Substation Automation are:

Country

EcoXpert Partner

Competency Certification

Argentina

ABAMPERE*

Critical Power

Australia

AZZO Pty Ltd*

Critical Power

Brazil

ENERWATT Engenharia*

Critical Power

Brazil

METRUM*

Critical Power

Canada

Techno-Contact Solutions*

Critical Power

Chile

Sociedad Comercial GMA Energia Limitada

Critical Power

China

Beijing Hezhonghuineng Technology*

Critical Power

China

Guangzhou CH Control Technology*

Critical Power

China

Hangzhou Seace Electric*

Critical Power

China

Jilin Hongsheng Control Technology*

Critical Power

China

Nodewell (Beijing) Science and Technology*

Critical Power

China

Shanghai Smart Power Equipment*

Critical Power

China

Shanghai Yuanhui Electric Engineering*

Critical Power

China

Suzhou Sikuo Electric*

Critical Power

China

Shenzhen Shenhainuo Technology Co.,Ltd

Critical Power

China

PowerPeg NSI Limited*

Critical Power

China

Electrical Pioneer Enterprise Co., Ltd (EPEC)*

Critical Power

Colombia

Sollivan Smart Solutions*

Critical Power

Germany

PROK Elektroanlagen GmbH*

Critical Power

Germany

Vrielmann GmbH*

Critical Power

India

Indexel Engineering*

Critical Power

India

PMI Associates*

Critical Power

India

Vijayshree Enterprises*

Critical Power

India

Ratnadeep Enterprises

Critical Power

Indonesia

Arlisco Anugrah Pratama*

Critical Power

Indonesia

Indokomas Buana Perkasa

Substation Automation

Korea

SAM-A Techno Solutions*

Critical Power

Mexico

Allianza Energetica*

Critical Power

New Zealand

Quasar Systems*

Critical Power

Peru

E & P Tecnologia del Peru

Critical Power

Portugal

EMR (ENG MANUT E REPRESENTACOES)*

Critical Power

Croatia

ECCOS Inzenjering

Critical Power

Serbia

SNE Energy/Elektrovat

Critical Power

South Africa

Energy Insight*

Critical Power

Turkey

EUROPOWER ENERJI*

Substation Automation

United Kingdom

AF Switchgear*

Critical Power

United Kingdom

Anord Mardix*

Critical Power

United Kingdom

E&I Engineering*

Critical Power

UK + Ireland

Premium Power

Critical Power

United States

Albireo Energy (dba:Global Power Technologies* + Meterlogic*)

Critical Power

United States

Applied Power Technologies, Inc. (APT)*

Critical Power

United States

AZZO USA*

Critical Power

United States

E&I Engineering*

Critical Power

United States

Faith Technologies*

Critical Power

United States

Venergy Group

Critical Power

Vietnam

FRA Technology Development Company Limited

Substation Automation

* Repeat achievement

Master-level EcoXpert partners are nominated annually by Schneider Electric. All EcoXpert partners receive numerous benefits including professional development, continuous coaching on the latest technologies and solutions from Schneider Electric, co-branding opportunities, and access to the global EcoXpert community to drive new opportunities and expand project scopes.

EcoXpert Critical Power and Substation Automation companies are trained and certified by Schneider Electric on EcoStruxure Power, an IoT-enabled digital architecture and platform for power distribution and management in buildings.

To learn more and join the Schneider Electric EcoXpert Partner Program, visit https://www.schneider-electric.com/en/partners/ecoxpert/ or contact your local Schneider Electric representative.

Check out our latest blog post: https://blog.se.com/energy-management-energy-efficiency/2021/02/19/2021-master-level-critical-power-and-substation-automation-ecoxpert-partners/

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

