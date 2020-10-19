Semtech Builds-out LoRa Edge™ Portfolio with New Enabling Solutions to Simplify and Accelerate the Development of IoT Applications

The LoRa Basics™ Modem-E and LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design lower development costs and eliminate design complexity for IoT applications

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, has today announced two new enabling solutions for its LoRa Edge™ platform: LoRa Basics™ Modem-E, a software modem leveraging the LoRaWAN® protocol for the LoRa Edge platform that runs inside the LoRa Edge transceiver, and the LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design, a device-to-Cloud commercial grade reference solution for asset tracking applications.





LoRa Basics Modem-E, which forms part of the LoRa Basics library of software tools and solution accelerators, is fully compliant with the LoRaWAN protocol and designed specifically to run on the LoRa Edge hardware platform. The LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design incorporates LoRa Edge hardware with the LoRa Basics Modem-E software modem in a streamlined industrial sensor design integrated with LoRa Cloud™ services to provide a ready-to-deploy reference solution for asset tracking.

“LoRa Basics Modem-E significantly simplifies the development of long range, low power IoT solutions. Leveraging the strengths of the LoRaWAN protocol, LoRa Basics Modem-E runs inside the LoRa Edge transceiver and by abstracting complexity allows IoT solution developers to focus efforts on developing value added solutions for their customers with less focus on connectivity development,” said Sree Durbha, Director of LoRa Product Line Management in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “By providing a fully integrated device-to-Cloud reference solution, the LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design supports the rapid evaluation of LoRa Edge-based asset tracking applications. The reference design provides a full blueprint for commercial asset tracking products and services, reducing time to market in a variety of vertical markets, including transportation, logistics and supply chain, cities and building infrastructure, home and communities, healthcare, agriculture, food services, and a wealth of other use cases.”

LoRa Basics Modem-E embedded software, which will be tested and maintained by Semtech along with the latest versions of the LoRaWAN protocol, supports AES-128 bit encryption and enables the secure connection of sensors to any LoRaWAN compliant gateway. In addition, as a fully-certified production-ready modem, LoRa Basics Modem-E fast tracks the LoRa Alliance® certification process, further accelerating time-to-market. LoRa Basics Modem-E also has APIs to easily integrate with Semtech’s LoRa Cloud Geolocation and LoRa Cloud Device & Application Services, including GNSS almanac updates, further simplifying solution development.

The LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design has been developed in collaboration with Actility and Tago.IO, leveraging both companies’ expertise in the asset tracking space, and includes LoRa Cloud Geolocation capabilities and Tago.IO’s Cloud-based dashboards and analytics to support the rapid deployment of POCs. Actility will also provide a complete tracking kit including the LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design and a pre-provisioned gateway operating on the LoRaWAN protocol to enable customers to quickly evaluate a complete end-to-end IoT tracking system.

To learn more, visit the LoRa Developer Portal.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “will,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks, and LoRa Basics, LoRa Cloud and LoRa Edge are trademarks or service marks, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

