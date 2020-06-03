Semtech’s BlueRiver® AVP Series Enables Video Camera for eSports and Other Demanding Markets

YUAN’s SDVoE™-based video camera delivers high quality video to multiple destinations

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd. (YUAN), a leading provider of high quality AV products for the digital home, broadcasting and surveillance markets, has integrated Semtech’s BlueRiver® technology into its new line of Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE™)-enabled video cameras. The products, built on the new BlueRiver AVP series ASIC, provide capture and transmission of high quality 4K60 4:4:4 SDVoE-compliant video with near zero latency to multiple destinations over standard Ethernet networks.





“Semtech’s BlueRiver AVP series small form factor and low power consumption enables a new category of end product,” said Wendy Lin, Director of U.S. Sales at YUAN. “Integrating the new ASIC allowed YUAN to create the new SDVoE-based video camera solutions that feature an attractively compact size and leverage BlueRiver’s advantages for ultra-low latency and 4K signal transmission.”

YUAN’s camera utilizes SDVoE-based AV networking to transmit high quality video over off-the-shelf Ethernet switches and cabling. This enables simplified product setup and simultaneous transmission of video signals to multiple destinations. End users are no longer confined to traditional point-to-point transmission. The BlueRiver-based camera is an extension to the comprehensive SDVoE product portfolio for applications, such as eSports, requiring high quality video and zero latency transmission.

“YUAN’s advanced video camera is further evidence of the strong and continuous growth of the SDVoE ecosystem,” said Don Shaver, Vice President of Video Products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “The list of BlueRiver-enabled end products has expanded well beyond traditional categories to include 4K cameras, PC graphics cards, Ethernet switch modules, and wall plates, among others. These products address market needs and offer the advantages of interoperability with shared standards, low power and a flexibility in implementation desired by today’s leading integrators.”

About Semtech’s BlueRiver®

Semtech’s BlueRiver® technology, brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers, and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit https://www.semtech.com/technology/blueriver.

YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd.

YUAN, established in 1990 and headquartered in Taipei, is a leading force and pioneering developer in video relevant markets, including broadcasting, conference systems, digital home entertainment, live streaming, and medical and surveillance markets, etc. YUAN delivers an extensive range of high quality video/audio products with SDK and customization services for software developers and ODM customers for over 29 years. YUAN is also a design house with capability to design hardware, mechanicals, firmware, FPGA, driver, and SDK to provide the best technical support for customers. YUAN provides PCIe/miniPCIe/M.2/USB video capture cards, video converters and streaming encoder series, with resolution supported up to 4K60P. For more information, visit www.yuan.com.tw

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

