SentinelOne is the Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Vendor for the Overall Rating Category in the 2020 Gartner ‘Voice of the Customer’ Report for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

Gartner Peer Insights recognizes the vendors that are the most highly rated by their customers through the Customers’ Choice distinction

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that it has received the highest overall rating and most verified reviews for the overall rating category in the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions report, based on 123 responses.

On a scale of 1 to 5, SentinelOne received the highest overall rating of 4.8 and most reviews among all vendors listed in the overall rating category in the report. SentinelOne also received the highest score in individual categories including product capabilities (4.8 out of 5, based on 122 responses), evaluation and contracting (4.8 out of 5, based on 111 responses), and integration and deployment (4.8 out of 5, based on 123 responses), which we believe validates the company’s unprecedented customer satisfaction and global market traction as the cybersecurity platform of the future.

SentinelOne has experienced record growth over the past calendar year, increasing global revenue by more than 104%, and capturing 134% net customer retention rate as customers upsell into more platform components. Additional Gartner Peer Insights customer review data include the following about the company’s global business:

42% of reviewers for SentinelOne represent organizations greater than $1 billion, which we think signifies marked traction in the large enterprise space with go-to-market and product maturity, based on 123 responses.

57% of SentinelOne’s 2020 Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews are from enterprises outside North America, which we think showcases the company’s EDR leadership in EMEA, LATAM, APAC, and worldwide, based on 195 responses.

96% of reviewers said they would recommend SentinelOne for its Endpoint Protection Platform on Gartner Peer Insights, based on 136 responses (current as of 6 May 2020).

Gartner defines the endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions market as “solutions that record and store endpoint-system-level behaviors, use various data analytics techniques to detect suspicious system behavior, provide contextual information, block malicious activity, and provide remediation suggestions to restore affected systems.” SentinelOne’s patented ActiveEDR automates EDR functions with complete autonomous attack detection and recovery; in addition, the Deep Visibility Threat Hunting Module is used in the world’s largest SOCs to provide contextualized telemetry and intelligence.

“To us, receiving the highest overall customer rating is the strongest validation that our vision and execution in delivering the cybersecurity platform of the future is best-in-class,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO and Co-founder, SentinelOne. “Our mission is to deliver unprecedented defense capabilities to organizations of all sizes, as means to better cybersecurity on a global scale. We were the first to unify EPP and EDR in a single autonomous agent and are the first to integrate EPP, EDR, IoT security, and cloud workload protection (CWPP) into our Singularity Platform, all seamlessly delivered via the cloud. We look forward to continuing to deliver unrivaled product innovation to our rapidly expanding customer base of world leading enterprises.”

SentinelOne was recognized as a November 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms. SentinelOne’s 2020 Customers’ Choice distinctions follow 2019 analyst recognition from Gartner. SentinelOne was named a “Visionary” in the August 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms1, and also ranked in each of the three use cases in the October 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for the same market2.

As of March 31, 2020, SentinelOne has received the highest overall rating among vendors in the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions report. Some of the reviews that SentinelOne has received include:

“Extremely effective solution – a must have for all endpoints. Efficiently protects, detects and responds to all malware and suspicious events on all endpoints – completely agnostic to its location. Very easy to use, deploy and manage. Outstanding support and progressive approach to problem solving. Incredible ability to execute and fanatic response times.” – Sr. InfoSec Engineer, Retail Industry [read full review]

“SentinelOne has been an absolute dream to work with. All interactions from demo to POC to purchase to implementation to support have been exceptional. At no point were the sales team pushy or overbearing, they let the merits of the product stand on their own.” – Lead Security Engineer, Endpoint Defense, Finance Industry [read full review]

“SentinelOne has been the best security product we’ve used to date, and we’ve been through a lot of them.” – IT Director, Government Industry [read full review]

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity solution encompassing AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform. With SentinelOne, organizations gain full transparency into everything happening across the network at machine speed – to defeat every attack, at every stage of the threat lifecycle. To learn more visit www.sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

