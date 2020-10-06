SHV Energy Improves Customer Service With Smart Devices And IoT Connectivity From Orange Business Services

“Smart IoT” connectivity ensures a reliable and secure gas supply for its customers

Improved truck routing saves fuel costs and reduces carbon emissions

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHV Energy has chosen IoT connectivity from Orange Business Services to deploy smart telemetry and meters on its gas tanks across Europe and the US. The solution will provide an enhanced gas delivery service to its customers across the world. It will help SHV Energy to improve infrastructure management, customer satisfaction and supply security, while saving on fuel costs and reducing carbon emissions.





SHV Energy is a leading global distributor of off-grid energy such as LPG, LNG and is active in the area of biofuels and renewable energy solutions. It supplies gas under brands, including Calor Gas, Gaspol, Liquigas, Pinnacle, Primagas, and Primagaz across four continents.

The company will fit smart devices to both legacy and new gas tanks, along with an antennae and a magnet mechanism that measures the gas. Each of these smart telemetry devices includes an Orange global SIM, which transfers data to SHV Energy’s offices via the Orange global mobile network. There the data is collected and analyzed to ensure that a customer’s gas tank is never empty. SHV Energy is also alerted if the tank registers any malfunction or leak. The data is also used to optimize gas delivery routes to reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

“The move toward smart metering and the deployment of digital functionalities are critical in delivering the best possible service in supplying gas to our customer base. With this innovative IoT connectivity solution from Orange Business Services we can increase the flexibility, reliability and robustness of our network, and become greener in the process,” explains Marieke Schoningh, SHV Energy Management Board Member.

Orange’s global mobile network is enhanced by an alliance of operators and more than 500 roaming agreements. This ensures that data gets to the data platform at SHV Energy’s offices fast, efficiently and securely. In addition, Orange provides value-added services, such as service and implementation management, to accompany SHV throughout its entire IoT journey. Orange Business Services was positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 “Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide.”

“Connectivity is a key enabler of IoT. SHV Energy’s smart monitoring deployment is an excellent example of how a company can use our IoT connectivity solution to connect devices safely and reliably to transport data for actionable business insight and build a successful IoT-enabled business,” says Fabrice de Windt, senior vice president, Europe, Orange Business Services.

