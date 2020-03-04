Sigfox U.S.A. President Jeremy Prince to Present at IoT World Conference and Expo 2020

Company will host a booth (#1225) at the IoT industry’s leading event

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sigfox U.S.A., the U.S. network operator for global 0G network provider Sigfox, today announced that its President, Jeremy Prince, will be presenting at IoT World 2020, the largest IoT event in North America. Before an audience of IoT leaders and innovators from around the globe, Prince will offer perspective on the keys to unlocking massive IoT adoption and why now is the time to unleash the full power of the technology.

Prince’s presentation, What are the Keys to Massive Internet of Things (IoT) and Why Is It Finally Happening?, will take place on Apr. 8 at 2:40 p.m. PT. Drawing on his experience growing the Sigfox network on both a national and global scale, Prince will outline common barriers to IoT adoption – namely, cost, energy requirements, complex implementations and ability to scale. He will also address how market maturation is enabling more options that allow enterprise and industry to overcome those barriers and seize the colossal opportunity that the IoT presents.

Prince and the Sigfox U.S.A. team will be among more than 12,500 people expected to attend IoT World 2020. The four-day event, taking place Apr. 6-9 in San Jose, California, offers keynotes and tracks hosted by IoT strategists, technologists and implementers who inspire ideas and models for optimizing the value of IoT solutions across verticals.

“IoT World is the premier event for the IoT community, and I am honored to take the stage at this year’s event to discuss why our industry is poised for explosive growth in 2020 and beyond,” said Prince. “The potential for IoT has long been recognized, and with advancements in both technology and thought, we have reached an inflection point where those that adopt IoT solutions will win, and those that fail to adopt will surely fall behind. Our intent is to inspire and equip market stakeholders with the information they need to harness the full power of the IoT and drive transformative innovation across their businesses and industries.”

In addition to Prince’s presentation, Sigfox U.S.A. will host conversations and demonstrations at its booth (#1225). To book a meeting, please contact Hussain Suleman, Sigfox Sales Director or Victoria Newell at v2sigfox@v2comms.com (press). To attend IoT World 2020, visit the registration page and be sure to sign up for Prince’s presentation.

Sigfox U.S.A. is the U.S. network operator for the global 0G network provider, Sigfox, designed to connect billions of devices to the Internet while consuming as little energy as possible. Sigfox U.S.A. offers IoT connectivity through its nationwide deployment, currently covering 51 major U.S. metros and more than 32 percent of the U.S. population. With ongoing network densification, Sigfox U.S.A. is continuing to extend coverage in key regions and offers Connectivity as a Service for connectivity in areas not yet covered. Sigfox U.S.A. is headquartered in Boston with an office in Dallas. For more information, go to www.sigfox.us.

