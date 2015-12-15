SiTime Expands Consumer and IoT Portfolio with Low Power TCXO

Accelerates Customer Development Through Rapid Product Customization

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Consumer–SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced the SiT5008 temperature-compensated silicon MEMS oscillator (TCXO). The SiT5008 is ideal for connected consumer and IoT devices such as Internet-connected audio-video, over-the-top streaming devices, industrial smart meters, and other devices that use low power wireless connectivity. Like other SiTime offerings, the SiT5008 offers programmable features, high reliability, and environmental resilience in a small package.

“The development of our SiT5008 is a great example of our rapid release strategy, where we develop up to 15 product derivatives from a single base platform and bring them to market quickly,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing of SiTime. “Each derivative has customized features and solves unique timing problems for customers. In this case, we improved the frequency stability by 10 times by optimizing our algorithms and delivered the product in just two months. This accelerated development was possible because of our systems knowledge and continued investment in automation.”

Features of the SiT5008 Temperature-Compensated MEMS Oscillator

The SiT5008 is a small, low power ±2 ppm MEMS TCXO and includes the following features:

Any frequency between 10 MHz and 60 MHz accurate to 6 decimals

±2 ppm to ±10 ppm frequency stability

Operating temperature from -40 to +85°C

Low power consumption of 3.5 mA typical at 1.8 V

Standby mode for longer battery life

LVCMOS output

Industry-standard 2.5 x 2.0 mm x mm package, 100% pin-compatible with quartz devices

RoHS and REACH compliant, Pb-free, Halogen-free, and Antimony-free

The SiT5008 TCXO is available in production now. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com/products/tcxos/sit5008

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

