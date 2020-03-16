SkyWater Supplies Microfluidic Technology to MGI for COVID-19 Sequencing Needs

Sequencing technology critical to identifying mutations of the virus, important for epidemiologists when tracking the spread of infections through a population

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyWater Technology, the innovator’s trusted foundry partner, announced its partnership with MGI (a member of BGI Group) to supply critical components used by MGI’s DNA sequencing system DNBSEQ-T7, one of the first officially approved products by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA – essentially China’s version of the FDA), under the emergency approval process for the coronavirus (COVID-19). MGI, a global genomics platform company, along with its affiliates, was very quick to respond to the novel coronavirus virus and is bringing its full genomics expertise and resources to the front lines in the fight against it.

MGI has a manufacturing plant in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, where MGI delivered and deployed its NMPA-approved DNBSEQ-T7 sequencing systems for sequencing-based COVID-19 detection solutions.

SkyWater has been working with MGI for several years and supplies a component of BGI’s Flowcells (microfluidic MEMS devices). This component forms the basis for one of the consumables used in the sequencing kit in the DNBSEQ-T7 system, an ultra-high-throughput sequencing system manufactured by MGI.

At the time of this announcement, MGI is also providing automated sample preparation systems to help labs to increase the capacity to aid in more widespread and rapid screening in the U.S.

“As concerns rise about the coronavirus global pandemic, the pressure is on to enable even faster, more accessible testing. We are pleased to be working with genomics leader MGI and playing a role as a U.S. manufacturer in cutting-edge technology solutions that are making an important contribution to the detection of COVID-19,” said Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater President.

“Products from MGI and its affiliates are ready for international delivery to assist the global efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, a number of which have already been sent to other countries,” said Dr. Yongwei Zhang, BGI Group VP & CEO, Americas Region. “SkyWater has been an excellent partner. We very much appreciate their support over the years, and we look forward to our ongoing partnership as we continue providing the highest quality genomic data at rapid turnaround times.”

SkyWater is certified to the ISO 13485 Quality Standard for Medical Devices to support the design, development and fabrication of DNA sequencing and other biochip applications in a wide range of emerging biomedical market segments.

About MGI



MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (MGI), a member of BGI Group, is committed to enabling effective and affordable healthcare solutions for all. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI produces sequencing devices, equipment, consumables and reagents to support life science research, medicine and healthcare. MGI’s multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing, mass spectrometry and medical imaging. Providing real-time, comprehensive, life-long solutions, its mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare.

About SkyWater Technology



SkyWater is a solely U.S.-based and U.S.-owned, DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. Through its Technology Foundry model, SkyWater provides custom design and development services, design IP, and volume manufacturing for integrated circuits and micro devices. The Company’s world-class operations and unique processing capabilities enable mixed-signal CMOS, power, rad-hard and ROIC solutions. SkyWater’s Innovation Engineering Services empower development of superconducting and 3D ICs, along with carbon nanotube, photonic and MEMS devices. SkyWater serves customers in growing markets such as aerospace & defense, automotive, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial, IoT and medical. For more information, please visit: www.skywatertechnology.com/.

Contacts

MGI Company Contact: Kristi Heim | 206.778.7411 | kheim@completegenomics.com

SkyWater Company Contact: Ross Miller | 952.851.5063 | ross.miller@skywatertechnology.com

SkyWater Media Contact: Lauri Julian | 949.280.5602 | lauri.julian@skywatertechnology.com