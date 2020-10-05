SolarWindow Expands U.S. Operations to Asia and Strengthens Management Team

VESTAL, N.Y. & SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cleanenergy–SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), developer of transparent electricity-generating coatings for glass and plastics, today announced corporate expansion of its US operations through newly established commercial development offices in South Korea, repeatedly ranked number one in the worldwide Bloomberg Innovation Index and a leading country in advanced manufacturing of new technologies and products.





“Only a few weeks ago, we demonstrated our largest and most transparent SolarWindow™ glass panes generating electricity from sunlight and artificial indoor light,” stated Mr. Jay S. Bhogal, CEO and President of SolarWindow. “This milestone achievement spurred today’s expansion of our operations and cross-functional business teams in the United States and Korea.”

The Company’s newly formed Asia business unit with its strategic hires and expanded operations places SolarWindow in a geography that is home to some of the world’s most advanced-technology manufacturers of next-generation building materials, electric vehicles and commercial transportation systems, and consumer electronics — a natural fit with the Company’s proprietary LiquidElectricity™ coatings for films, glass, and plastics.

“With this expansion, SolarWindow taps into high tech manufacturing in new markets while strengthening our position as a Made-in-America energy solution with global implications,” continued Mr. Bhogal. “With rising global demand for efficient, sustainable, and cost-competitive solutions, now is the time to apply our proprietary clean energy source — the application of our LiquidElectricity™ coatings — to flat window glass and to products far beyond.”

Bridging US & Asia Business Development: Ms. Alexandra Musk

Bridging U.S. and Asian SolarWindow offices is newly appointed Associate VP Brand & Business Development, Ms. Alexandra Musk, who brings a family legacy of innovative, sustainable ventures in renewable energy and electric vehicles.

Based in California, Ms. Musk is responsible for global brand development, and outreach to strategic technology partners, manufacturers, and industry leaders. Her experience with brand positioning, business development, and industry engagement spans Europe, Africa, South America and the United States.

SolarWindow Asia Leadership: Mr. John Rhee

Working from the Company’s new offices in Seoul, South Korea, and currently serving as a SolarWindow Board Member, Mr. John Rhee, now additionally assumes executive leadership of the Company’s Asian operations, a wholly-owned subsidiary of U.S. based SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

Notably, Mr. Rhee is a Founding Partner of a successful social impact investment company serves on the Investment Committee of the Barbara Bush Foundation and held the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Nobel Sustainability Trust.

Previously, Mr. Rhee was Executive Director at the SoftBank Alternative Investment and Venture Fund, and today is a global leader in sustainability with a long history of philanthropy.

Award Winning Engineering & Global Operations Expertise: James Shin, Joseph Song

Supporting Mr. John Rhee and SolarWindow Asia offices and operations are:

Mr. James Shin, Director of Engineering is a much sought-after and award-winning developer of semiconductor control processes, manufacturing systems and strategies. He is an accomplished electrical and mechatronics engineer, with specialty expertise in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Mr. Shin serves as a key member of the South Korean government’s technology evaluation committee specializing in robotic production systems, and is the recipient of a prestigious achievement award from the Ministry of Science, ICT, and Future Planning division.

Mr. James Shin is a licensed electronics engineer. He holds a Master’s Degree in Technology Management from Korea University. He also holds a dual Master’s and Bachelor’s degree in Mechatronics Engineering from the Seoul National University of Technology.

Reporting to Mr. Rhee in Asia and Mr. John Conklin CTO SolarWindow, Mr. Shin leads all SolarWindow Asia engineering and product development collaborations.

Mr. Joseph Song, Director of Operations brings expertise with venture and private equity investments in renewable energy and business operations, having supported over $1B of strategic investments and previously served as divisional Director of a $3 billion American manufacturer with over 7,000 employees.

Mr. Song’s experience includes the launch of a new product which achieved revenues of over $200M per year, and worked to establish a $100M manufacturing operation for expansion into Asian markets.

Born, raised and educated in the United States, Mr. Joseph Song earned his MBA from Emory University, undergraduate degree in Finance from the University of Tennessee, and a Korean language degree from Yonsei University.

A New Generation of Self-Charging Products

“Our mandate is to expand beyond windows by applying our electricity-generating coatings to glass and plastics to electrify a brand-new generation of self-charging products,” stated Mr. John Rhee, CEO, SolarWindow Asia.

“Not only do we have a patented energy source, but we have the capital, and now the executive leadership team and geographic reach to accomplish our mission of driving SolarWindow to market,” concluded Mr. Rhee.

Electricity-generating glass windows and products were first conceived by Mr. Harmel S. Rayat, who relinquished his position as Director and Chairman of the Board on October 1, 2020. Mr. Rayat’s $30 million-plus capital investment over the years has fueled numerous SolarWindow technical achievements, leading to today’s expansion.

“My goals in funding SolarWindow were to enable growth while ushering-in a new generation of entrepreneurial leadership and talented management, and these have been achieved” stated outgoing Chairman, Mr. Harmel S. Rayat.

“I’m proud of our many accomplishments over the years, and am excited that the expansion of our American operations to Asia marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter at SolarWindow. As the majority shareholder, I remain an ardent supporter and am committed to the future success of SolarWindow as I now devote more time to my family office,” stated Mr. Rayat.

“We wish Mr. Rayat success and are grateful for his commitment to continue supporting SolarWindow as he has for more than a decade,” stated Mr. Bhogal.

SolarWindow CEO, President, and Director, Mr. Jay S. Bhogal, assumes Chairmanship on the Company’s Board. Concurrently, Mr. Joseph Sierchio, Company General Counsel, has been appointed a Director on the Board, a position he previously held for nearly a decade.

