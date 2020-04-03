Strategy Analytics Announces the Promotion of Top Automotive Analysts

Mark Fitzgerald and Asif Anwar recognized for their continued efforts, while Ian Riches takes over as VP of Automotive Services

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Experienced automotive insiders, part of the growing team at Strategy Analytics, explore new opportunities within the company leveraging their years of experience to provide valuable insights and commentary about the changing automotive marketplace.

Mark Fitzgerald, who has 20 years of automotive research experience, has now been promoted to Service Director of the Autonomous Vehicle Service (AVS). Mark will leverage his past automotive sensor and ADAS expertise in his new role.

Asif Anwar, who has previously led successful programs at Strategy Analytics in Advanced Semiconductors and Defense Systems, has now been promoted to Service Director of the Automotive Powertrain, Body, Chassis and Safety (PBCS) service. Asif’s deep understanding of the semiconductor and related markets will lend to his leadership in his new responsibilities.

Ian Riches, a 24-year Strategy Analytics Automotive research veteran, takes over from the retiring Chris Webber as Vice President of the Global Automotive Practice. Ian has led multiple automotive services and research initiatives over his tenure, and now commands a global team of 12 automotive experts.

