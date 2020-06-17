Strategy Analytics: Electric Vehicles Position Automotive Sensors for Growth

CAAGR of 26% driving Speed/Position, Current and Temperature Sensors

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensor market growth will be dictated by an expected increase in demand for electric vehicles. The “Strategy Analytics Powertrain Body Chassis and Safety (PBCS) service report, “Global xEV Sensor Market 2018-2027 (http://sa-link.cc/1pI),” forecasts that the global market for current, position/speed and temperature sensors, will grow at a CAAGR of 25.7% over the 2019 – 2024 timeframe.





The subsequent market for xEV automotive sensors will grow to $1.2 billion by 2027. Demand for speed/position sensors used to monitor xEV electric motor speeds will represent the largest market, but lowest volume. Current sensors used across the broad array of xEV systems, from battery monitoring through to inverters and converters will account for the second largest market, representing almost 40% of overall demand in 2027. Battery monitoring systems will also represent the primary demand for temperature sensor, accounting for 71% of total temperature sensor volumes in 2027.

“The strong growth will be dictated by an expected push towards xEV platforms, driven by continued government regulations,” noted Asif Anwar, report author and PBCS Service Director. “In addition, the expected pent-up consumer demand post COVID-19 will be coupled with an expected shift in consumer preferences towards electric vehicles.”

Mr. Anwar continued, “There are some notable market trends including a move towards the elimination of magnets in motors, a push towards higher voltages, e.g. 800V, and the increasing use of wide bandgap power electronic technologies that will also influence sensor demand. There are also several sensor technology trends. For example, the increasing use of sensors built with a ferroelectric core, based on XMR (magneto resistance including anisotropic, giant and tunnel-based) technology offers fertile ground for companies such as ams, Allegro and Melexis to offer competing solutions for resolver-based speed/position sensors.”

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_Automotive

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Powertrain Body Chassis and Safety (PBCS): Click here

Contacts

Report contacts:

European Contact: Asif Anwar, +44 (0)1908 423 635, aanwar@strategyanalytics.com

US Contact: Mark Fitzgerald, +1 617 614 0773, mfitzgerald@strategyanalytics.com

China Contact: Kevin Li, +86 186 0110 3697, kli@strategyanalytics.com