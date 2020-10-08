Strategy Analytics: Global 5G Smartphone Sales Will Hit 250 Million in 2020

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics global 5G smartphone sales will surge 1,300 percent to a record 250 million units in 2020. Apple iPhone, Huawei, and Samsung are driving the 5G smartphone market higher this year.

Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, said, “We forecast global 5G smartphone sales to soar 1,300 percent from 18 million units in 2019 to a record 250 million in 2020. The 5G category is the main engine of smartphone growth today and for the next decade.”

Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “A quarter-billion 5G smartphones will be sold worldwide in 2020. China and United States are the two largest 5G countries. Apple iPhone, Huawei, and Samsung are the top-three brands that together will capture two-thirds of all 5G smartphone sales globally this year.”

Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, added “The 5G category is the fastest-growing part of the smartphone industry today, but there remain several challenges. Many 5G smartphone models are too expensive, most 5G carrier networks are incomplete, while multiple waves of coronavirus are causing consumer fatigue in Western markets like the US and Europe.”

Exhibit 1: Global 5G Smartphone Sales Forecast in 2020 Global 5G Smartphone Sales in 2020 2019 2020 Millions of units 18.2 251.0 Year to year growth 1282% Source: Strategy Analytics

The full report, Global Handset Sales by 88 Countries and 19 Technologies, is published by Strategy Analytics’ Emerging Device Technologies (EDT) service, details of which can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/y5gwds73.

