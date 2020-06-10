Strategy Analytics: One in Four Smart Homes Have a Video Doorbell

Ring, Nest, and SkyBell Helping Move Video Doorbells Further into the Mass Market

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The hype around video doorbells is real as in just a few years the devices have surged into consumer markets in the US, UK, Germany, and France according to new research published in Strategy Analytics’ report “Smart Home Survey – Video Doorbells”.

Strategy Analytics reports video doorbells are the fourth-most popular device overall despite being on the market for considerably less time than smart thermostats, surveillance cameras, and smart light bulbs. Similar to surveillance cameras, video doorbells have found a place in millions of smart homes, in spite of concerns over privacy and hacking, which for many consumers suggests the perceived benefits outweigh any potential risks. Popularity of video doorbells was highest in the US, as expected, as the US market is arguably the most mature among the four countries included in Strategy Analytics’ survey. Popularity was next highest in the UK, followed by France, then Germany.

Across the four countries included in Strategy Analytics’ survey, Ring was the most frequently mentioned brand overall, cited nearly 50% more often than the next brand, Nest. SkyBell, the third-most cited brand, may not be as well-known as Ring or Nest, however, SkyBell has a strong relationships with interactive security companies, including Alarm.com and its thousands of security dealers. Other brands dotted the landscapes in the UK, Germany, and France, though Ring and Nest easily garnered the most mentions, with both brands combined topping 60 percent of mentions on average.

Jack Narcotta, Senior Industry Analyst in Strategy Analytics’ Smart Home Strategies advisory service, said, “In addition to being the most-widely recognized video doorbell brands, Ring and Nest have also significantly influenced how video doorbells are sold, established the price points, determined primary selling locations, and outlined installation processes. Seemingly limitless sales and marketing resources care of parent companies Amazon and Google have enabled Ring and Nest to establish leading positions in nearly every country.”

Bill Ablondi, Director of Strategy Analytics’ Smart Home Strategies advisory service, added, “Video doorbells are well on their way to becoming a mass market smart home device, and for good reasons. In addition to becoming more affordable and easier for consumers to install themselves, much like their surveillance camera cousins the most powerful video doorbell purchasing motivators for consumers are how the devices provide feelings of security and peace of mind. Technical specifications are still important, although to a lesser degree than in the past as the feature gaps separating brands will close over the next few years.”

