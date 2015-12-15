Tachyum.us Moves to Company’s Software Emulation Platform

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tachyum™ Inc. today announced that it has expanded the live production environment that is built upon its own software emulation system for the Prodigy Universal Processor with the transition of Tachyum.us, the company’s dedicated government business website, to the platform.

Tachyum.us’ move to the Tachyum emulation platform extends the company’s public demonstration that indicates the Prodigy’s software stack is nearing production quality and serves as a further testament to the quality of Tachyum’s software and hardware that the company intends to utilize it for its in-house needs. This move closely follows the move of Danilak.com, a website featuring information about Tachyum and its founder and CEO Dr. Radoslav Danilak, to the hosted emulation system environment.

The Prodigy software emulation system is now available to partners for evaluation, development and debugging of larger software stacks. This additional testing will show customers that Prodigy is well-positioned for deployment in production-quality web servers at product launch later this year.

“The launch of company websites on the Tachyum emulation platform is our ‘Watson, come here – I want to see you’ moment and indicates that our innovation has progressed from theory to reality,” said Danilak. “We wouldn’t transition the website of one of our business units to the Prodigy-enabled environment if we were not 100 percent confident in how it would perform. We look forward to the expansion of these capabilities to more partners before we reach full production status later this year.”

Tachyum’s Prodigy can run HPC applications, convolutional AI, explainable AI, general AI, bio AI, and spiking neural networks, plus normal data center workloads, on a single homogeneous processor platform, using existing standard programming models.

Without Prodigy, hyperscale data centers must use a heterogeneous hardware fabric, consisting of CPU, GPU, TPU processors, to address these different workloads, creating inefficiency, expense, and increasing the complexity of supply and maintenance challenges. Using specific hardware dedicated to each type of workload (e.g. data center, AI, HPC), results in underutilization of hardware resources, more challenging programming, software integration & maintenance, as well as increased hardware maintenance challenges. Prodigy’s ability to seamlessly switch among these various workloads dramatically changes the competitive landscape and the economics of data centers.

In hyperscale data centers, Prodigy significantly improves computational performance, energy consumption, hardware (server) utilization and space requirements, compared to existing processor chips currently provisioned. As the world’s first universal processor, it also runs legacy x86, ARM and RISC-V binaries in addition to its native Prodigy code. With a single, highly efficient processor architecture, Prodigy delivers industry-leading performance across data center, AI, and HPC workloads, outperforming the fastest Xeon processors while consuming 10x lower power (core vs. core), as well as outperforming NVIDIA’s fastest GPU in HPC, as well as AI training and inference. A mere 125 HPC Prodigy racks can deliver 32 tensor EXAFLOPS.

Prodigy’s 3X lower cost per MIPS and its 10X lower core power translate to a 4X lower data center Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), delivering billions of dollars in annual savings to hyperscalers. Since Prodigy is the world’s only processor that can switch between data center, AI and HPC workloads, unused servers can be used as CAPEX- free AI or HPC cloud resources, because the servers have already been amortized. Prodigy will also allow Edge developers for IoT to exploit its low power/high performance, along with its simple programming model, to deliver efficient high- performance AI to the edge.

Parties interested in evaluating Prodigy software emulation systems can visit https://www.tachyum.com/webhosting for more information.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is building the world’s fastest AI supercomputer to enable data centers that are more powerful than the human brain. Its soon-to-be-launched Prodigy Universal Processor delivers industry-leading performance, cost and power benefits to a $50B market that is expected to grow at 20 percent a year. Early adopter customers and partners can use Prodigy software emulation systems today that will enable them to transition their existing applications that demand high performance and low power to run optimally on Prodigy processors, which ship in volume later this year, with fully functional FPGA emulation system boards also available for pre-order. To enroll in these programs or to sign up for the company’s quarterly newsletter, visit https://tachyum.com.

