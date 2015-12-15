The IoT Community – Internet of Things Community Announces Valuer Has Joined its Elite Iot Ecosystem as a Platinum Level Corporate Member

Dennis Poulsen, Valuer CEO, joins IoT Community Advisory Board, to present a Keynote address, at the IoT Day Slam 2021, April 9th, 2021 – World IoT Day 2021

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—The IoT Community (Internet of Things Community), the world’s largest community of CxOs and IoT professionals and practitioners, announces Valuer the emerging data-driven innovation platform, has joined its elite ecosystem as an exclusive Platinum level IoT corporate member. Valuer will also participate in the series of IoT Slam events, taking place throughout 2021, Dennis Poulsen, CEO, joins the IoT Community Advisory Board.

Valuer joins the IoT Community ecosystem comprising the biggest names in technology and household names across the IoT industry. Over the past 5 years, IoT Community has engaged with industry leaders to create the most compelling and trusted content in the IoT ecosystem.

Valuer will work collaboratively with the community to address the wide variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues that accompany the IoT, IIoT, and Intelligent Edge ecosystems. Valuer is accelerating IoT adoption by offering a groundbreaking data-driven innovation workflow integrating AI and team collaboration. Through patented technology, the workflow enables organizations to map out Innovations and trends and use this data to predict the most valuable business models and technologies in the market based on specific needs.

There are presently more than 700,000+ startups listed on the Valuer platform, 1000+ startups added to the Valuer platform daily, 2000+ startup matches made through the Valuer platform.

At the April 9th 2021, IoT Day Slam virtual event, Valuer CEO – Dennis Poulsen, joins a lineup of elite IoT thought leaders and executives. The event marks the IoT Community’s fourteenth IoT Slam branded event, this being held in celebration of World IoT Day 2021, April 9th.

“Becoming a member of this amazing IoT Community is a real honor for Valuer,” said Poulsen. “I’m excited to join the IoT Community Advisory Board, and participate in the IoT Slam series of events in 2021, starting at the April IoT Day Slam this April 9th. By implementing an accessible data-driven workflow to find new opportunities, Valuer simplifies the organization of ideas and innovations that are waiting to be captured across the evolving IoT landscape. We look forward to working with the IoT Community to harness the power of their community in driving specifications and best practices that advance the IoT”

“We are delighted to welcome Valuer to our IoT Community corporate member ecosystem, adding Dennis Poulsen to our Advisory Board in the process. As more of our members seek ways to rethink how their business can fully embrace the Internet of Things, they are changing relationship-based decision making to data-driven ones. Valuer brings a proven methodology which we look forward to making available to our members as we roll out the collaboration with Dennis and the team” said David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community.

Dr. Tom Bradicich, Hewlett Packard Fellow, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and IoT Community Advisory Board Chair: “We are pleased Valuer will join us in the IoT Community, and Dennis Paulsen will join our Advisory Board. We look forward to hearing their future vision for edge-to-cloud IoT at our 2021 IoT Slam events, beginning at the April 9th IoT Day Slam.”

IoT Day Slam 2021 Registration Details

Virtual Broadcast: Access to the IoT Day Slam 2021 virtual event on April 9th, is FREE to all. To register for the live and real time global broadcast, visit: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-conference-registration/

IoT Community Practitioner Membership (Free Individual membership)

IoT Practitioner’s seeking to expand their knowledge in the IoT are welcome to join the world’s largest community consisting of 24,500 member here for FREE. https://www.linkedin.com/groups/4662022

Collaboration Opportunities

IoT solution providers seeking accession to the IoT Community™ should email info@iotcommunity.net

About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)

The IoT Community is the world’s largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 24,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information, visit http://www.iotcommunity.net Twitter: Follow @IoTCommunity @IoTChannel or hashtag #IoTCommunity, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/9370944/

About Valuer

Valuer is a data-driven innovation platform for corporations, corporate ventures and venture funds. Through artificial intelligence the platform helps organizations assess and understand the intersections of new technologies and new business models at speed. For more information, visit http://www.valuer.ai Follow Valuer at https://www.linkedin.com/company/valuer.ai/

