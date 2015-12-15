The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog) Sets Record 24 NAVGTR Nominations

The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima lead with 24 and 21 respective nods. With 4 nods for Carrion, Sebastian Krośkiewicz is the most nominated individual of the year.

The NAVGTR Awards honor 57 competitive categories recognizing achievement in animation, art direction, character design, controls, game design, game engineering, musical score, sound effects, writing, and more. Since its inception, the academy has recognized over 5,580 talented individuals.

Leading all games with a record-setting 24 nominations is The Last of Us Part II, developed by Naughty Dog. Close behind is Ghost of Tsushima with 21 nominations and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales with 20 nominations. Half-Life: Alyx received 10 nominations, including two in control categories. (Half-Life 2 won 5 of 9 nominations in 2004.)

This year’s Game of the Year nominees are:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Genshin Impact

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part II

The top developers this year are Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch Productions, Insomniac Games, Ubisoft, and Valve Corporation.

The top publishers this year are Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ubisoft, Sega, and Nintendo. Following closely behind are Bandai Namco, Activision, Xbox Game Studios, and Valve Corporation, all of whom received 10 or more nominations. Sony topped with 70 nominations.

With 4 nominations for Carrion, Sebastian Krośkiewicz is the most nominated individual of the year.

For a complete list of categories and nominees, please visit https://navgtr.org. Winners will be announced February 22.

