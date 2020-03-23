The NBN: Do I Have to Keep My Landline?

Broadband is booming and more and more Australians are switching to mobile phones. As a result, it’s become popular to switch to internet plans that aren’t bundled with a landline. With the expansion of the NBN and the increase in broadband wi-fi access, old and new customers alike are wondering if it’s time to say goodbye to their line rentals.

Do you really need a landline?

To make a long story short: no. With the NBN, you are not required to keep your landline. Due to the growth of NBN service since even last year, it’s likely that signal strength, wireless devices, and your wireless network will continue to improve. Some have even noted that the NBN plan could replace Australia’s phone system completely. Once you’ve connected your home to the NBN, set up a wi-fi router or dual-band router, and established a connection, you’ll have 18 months until your current phone technology is deactivated and you have to switch to an NBN broadband plan to tap into any home phone service. While this may be inconvenient for some, there are many benefits to the NBN that don’t see the spotlight as often.

The perks of the NBN

First things first: The NBN connection has great speed. This is because broadband networks work much more effectively and have a more seamless connection than last year’s technology. While you may need a new router with GHz band capability to see the benefits on your wi-fi connection, you’ll likely see the improvements quite rapidly. If you have a smart TV, this means a stronger access point for programming and easier management of parental controls. With a robust wireless router, you should be in a speed tier that allows for easy access to online games, though you may want to look into a gaming router if you want to be the best performer.

Though the typical evening speed on the NBN network will vary from user to user, general performance should see upticks across the board. Your speeds will also vary relative to the square feet of your home. If you own a small home, you may be able to cover your entire footage with a single wireless router that includes USB ports. For larger homes, you may want to upgrade to the best NBN plans, which typically include unlimited data. You’ll likely want a higher performance wi-fi router with gigabit ethernet ports to ensure strong connections throughout your home. Also, it’s possible that you’ll need a second router or even a wi-fi repeater to ensure whole-home coverage. Some of the best wireless routers include those from TP-Link which come equipped with GHz band capability and gigabit ethernet ports. That way, you have strong access points, compatibility with a smart speaker or Nest wifi product, and online gaming shouldn’t see performance dips regardless of where you are in your home.

Choosing an NBN plan

One thing new customers struggle with is deciding which speed tier and equipment they need for the NBN. Many retailers are more interested in promoting specific products as opposed to the best ones. While single households may not be able to receive a wholesale price, they may be able to bundle products and services, such as including a mesh router upon signup. Businesses, on the other hand, may be able to inquire about a wholesale price with retailers that can provide business-wide wi-fi at a more reasonable price.

Making the switch to the NBN network might seem like an inconvenience now but it opens up a world of possibility. Deciding on a new plan, however, can be daunting. It’s always a great idea to compare multiple plans to find the right fit. To find the perfect selection, compare NBN plans with iSelect.