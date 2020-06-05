The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle Launches Today on PC, Mac, and Consoles, Letting Players Explore Living a New Green, Sustainable Lifestyle

The Sims 4 Reached A New Peak Record This Past Quarter – With More Monthly Players Than Ever Before

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maxis™, a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), today announced that The Sims™ 4 saw more monthly players this past quarter than ever before, and continues to deliver new, fresh content for its players with the launch of The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle*, the ninth expansion pack that is available today for PC, Mac, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One. The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle gives players the opportunity to learn how to maintain a sustainable lifestyle and the importance of collaborating with the community, as every small change can make an impact.

This new expansion pack arrives at a time when The Sims 4 has seen more than 2.5 million new players join the community in the past two months. The game has also seen a peak high of nearly 10 million playing the game monthly in the past quarter, as The Sims 4 continues to be a source of great fun and joy for players looking to recreate life’s special moments. The Sims 4 is seeing what a force the community can be when they come together in play. Through the game’s inclusion of diverse, creative, and fun experiences, players can create unique Sims, design their perfect homes, and craft their own stories.

“Our team at Maxis has always strived to empower our players to freely express themselves in The Sims,” said Lyndsay Pearson, General Manager and Executive Producer of The Sims. “Over the last few months, we’re humbled that The Sims 4 has served as an outlet for so many players. We’ve seen our players recreate friend and family parties, weddings and graduations in our game – so we’re looking forward to seeing what good they do with Eco Lifestyle.”

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle introduces the evolving world of Evergreen Harbor where Sims have a direct influence on the state of the environment. Sims can start their sustainability journey in the cluttered Grims Quarry, the middling Conifer Station, or the rundown Port Promise. Regardless of where they choose to live, Sims can partake in a variety of eco-friendly activities that explore all of the environmentally conscious efforts that the expansion pack has to offer, including producing their own electricity and water with renewable energy resources, growing their own food at home in a new vertical garden and using the Recycler to break down unwanted items into reusable components. For those who are looking to kick their eco lifestyle up a notch, dumpster diving is a great way to find a TV, a table, a bed and more for newly recycled decor.

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle expansion pack is now available for $39.99 and rated T for Teen by the ESRB. For more information about The Sims 4, follow @TheSims on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok, like The Sims on Facebook, and visit TheSims.com.

*Requires The Sims 4 (sold separately) and all game updates to play. For PC, see minimum system requirements for this pack.

