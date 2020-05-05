The Walt Disney Company Board Decides to Forgo Next Semi-annual Cash Dividend

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Board of Directors today announced that it will forgo payment of a semi-annual cash dividend for the first half of fiscal 2020, given the significant operational and financial disruption caused by COVID-19.

The Board’s action is one of several measures the Company has taken in the wake of the pandemic, including reducing capital spending, cutting salaries for senior management, and making the difficult decision to furlough employees. By not issuing a semi-annual dividend, the Company will preserve about $1.6 billion in cash, based on the 88 cents a share previously paid to shareholders in January.

