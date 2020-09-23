Total Economic Impact Study Finds Azul Zing Achieves 224% ROI and Total Benefits of $2.2 Million Over Three Years for Its Java Virtual Machine

In less than 3 months, Azul Zing pays for itself by cutting development and infrastructure costs while meeting performance SLAs

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Java–Azul, provider of the world’s most trusted open source Java platform, today announced findings of a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting that reveals that the Azul Zing Java Virtual Machine typically pays for itself in less than three months by reducing development and infrastructure costs, and delivers a 3-year ROI of 224%. The new study, “The Total Economic Impact™ of Azul Zing: Cost Savings and Business Benefits Enabled by Zing,” concluded that customers who move to Zing benefit from a reduction in the licensing and support costs associated with their existing JVM/JDK, as well as reduced number of servers required to support their Java workloads.

“Zing is like pressing a turbo button,” said the head of software at a financial services firm quoted in the study. It is the industry’s highest-performing Java Virtual Machine (JVM), designed for enterprise applications requiring any combination of high transaction rates, consistent response times, high sustained throughput and/or large memory requirements. In fact, Zing is the only JVM that delivers predictable response times independent of heap size – i.e., maximum performance with minimum infrastructure. In the study, Forrester found that Zing performance translates directly into savings by allowing customers to:

Save on infrastructure . “We reduced our infrastructure cost 20% to 30% by converting to Zing, while meeting our service levels. We now have around 2,000 Zing servers, are meeting our service levels, and are very happy with where we are,” said a vice president of IT at a major web ad technology company.

. “We reduced our infrastructure cost 20% to 30% by converting to Zing, while meeting our service levels. We now have around 2,000 Zing servers, are meeting our service levels, and are very happy with where we are,” said a vice president of IT at a major web ad technology company. Avoid cost of rearchitecting performance-critical solution components. Zing enables enterprises to avoid server sprawl and maintain a simpler architecture that does not have to be redesigned every few years. Large scale deployments can eliminate hundreds or thousands of servers – massive savings.

Zing enables enterprises to avoid server sprawl and maintain a simpler architecture that does not have to be redesigned every few years. Large scale deployments can eliminate hundreds or thousands of servers – massive savings. Increase developer efficiency via code simplification. Forrester estimates about 20% of development time for performance-critical applications goes to writing specialized code to minimize garbage collection and startup delays. Zing eliminates these delays without the need for specialized coding or custom libraries. As the head of software at a financial technology company said: “Our developers now code more simply because they don’t have to worry about garbage collection — coding is faster, simpler, easier to maintain, and less prone to bugs.”

Forrester estimates about 20% of development time for performance-critical applications goes to writing specialized code to minimize garbage collection and startup delays. Zing eliminates these delays without the need for specialized coding or custom libraries. As the head of software at a financial technology company said: “Our developers now code more simply because they don’t have to worry about garbage collection — coding is faster, simpler, easier to maintain, and less prone to bugs.” Reduce dev time for troubleshooting and recovering from JVM-resolvable issues. Zing eliminates the need to troubleshoot and recover from GC-related freezes and failover issues (with an average cost of $10,000 per event) and warmup issues that have material impact on business operations. As chief platform architect for a financial services firm said, “We work in microseconds — a pause of 3 seconds will lose 15K to 30K transactions, which is unacceptable.”

Zing eliminates the need to troubleshoot and recover from GC-related freezes and failover issues (with an average cost of $10,000 per event) and warmup issues that have material impact on business operations. As chief platform architect for a financial services firm said, “We work in microseconds — a pause of 3 seconds will lose 15K to 30K transactions, which is unacceptable.” Avoid server costs due to Zing’s extended memory capabilities. Zing eliminates the 32-GB practical memory constraint common to other JVMs, allowing customers to address > 1 TB of memory, which reduces the number of servers and Java licenses required for workloads.

Moreover, the Forrester study discovered that Zing delivers other important benefits to customers:

Exceeding service-level agreements (SLAs). Customers who previously struggled to meet a 99.5% SLAs now can consistently exceed four or five 9s.

Customers who previously struggled to meet a 99.5% SLAs now can consistently exceed four or five 9s. Use of open source libraries. By eliminating GC and startup issues for Java-based open source libraries, Zing provides high-performance results for these libraries which otherwise would not be usable in low-latency use cases. This cuts dev time.

By eliminating GC and startup issues for Java-based open source libraries, Zing provides high-performance results for these libraries which otherwise would not be usable in low-latency use cases. This cuts dev time. Employee satisfaction. Developers would rather build solutions instead of writing code just to prevent JVM-related issues or, worse yet, troubleshoot and recover from them.

Developers would rather build solutions instead of writing code just to prevent JVM-related issues or, worse yet, troubleshoot and recover from them. Partnership with Azul. Customers interviewed in the study all noted that Azul worked to understand their specific needs and address those needs. Thus, they feel respected by Azul and consider the company a partner. As the chief platform architect with a financial services firm said: “I have gotten superb support from Azul. If I could get other vendors to be like Azul then I would be much happier dealing with vendors — a ten-fold difference in support.”

“We believe the Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study on Zing is another proof point that an Azul-powered Java strategy ensures maximum performance with minimum infrastructure – and thus lowest cost possible,” said Scott Sellers, Azul president and CEO. “The study details huge savings from Zing, with a three-month payback period and three-year ROI of 224%. I’m most proud of what our customers said in the interviews, which goes far beyond metrics: That Azul is a great partner, that our customers see us as being focused on their success, and that our company as a whole and our engineers in particular are flexible, responsive, and helpful.”

The Forrester Consulting on the Total Economic Impact™ was based on interviews with Azul customers who were willing to share detailed financial data regarding their Zing deployments. The study was commissioned by Azul and is available at https://bit.ly/2EnraPx.

